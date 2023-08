Mountain City Chongqing in SW China​

The city of Chongqing was built on mountains and has since gotten the nickname The Mountain City. The mountains and the rivers have become a part of the city’s infrastructure as well, taking a role in how the city has developed over the years. When you drive on the roads in Chongqing, you can have the mountains on one side, and the river on the other. The layered ground creates elevations that make some buildings appear tall on the skyline, as they were built on higher ground. The city features a very hilly landscape, very different from cities in most of Europe and the west and when talking about Chongqing, it is often referred to as a “three-dimensional city”.