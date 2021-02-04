MoU signed for building Gwadar shipyard (Pakistan Largest)

Sulman Badshah
MoU signed for building Gwadar shipyard
Saleem ShahidPublished February 3, 2021Updated a day ago
QUETTA: Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Production Defence Zubaida Jalal look on signing of an agreement between the federal and provincial governments for establishment of Gwadar shipyard on Tuesday.—APP
QUETTA: Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has said that the federal and provincial governments are jointly making efforts for the socioeconomic development of Balochistan as it holds economic future of Pakistan.
While speaking at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of Gwadar shipyard on Tuesday, she said not only ships would be built at the yard, but it would also provide repairing facilities in the region and training facilities would also be available.
She said that this project is of great regional importance strategically and after completion it will not only create employment for the locals, but will boost revenue generation for provincial economy.
She said that in the first phase technical and managerial human resources would come from other areas of the country, but after completion of training locals would be inducted on these posts.
“The project office has been opened in Gwadar and after completion of its feasibility study in two to three years, the construction of the project will be started,” she added.
Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that joint initiatives of federal and provincial governments will usher in a new era of prosperity and economic development in the province.
“Construction of Gwadar shipyard will benefit the business community in general and population of Balochistan as a whole,” he said.“The provincial government is planning to promote tourism in Gwadar, jetty, fish processing units and other projects while the shipyard project will not affect the population,” he said.
Secretary Industry Balochistan Hafiz Abdul Majid and Additional Secretary Defence Production Ghulam Jaffar signed the MoU.
Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2021
750-acre Gwadar Shipyard will be the Largest in Pakistan
2 years ago Darakhshan Anjum
The 750-acre land has been demarcated for the Gwadar Shipyard project by the Gwadar Development Authority. Once completed it will make Gwadar Shipyard the largest in Pakistan. Ministry has been asked by the Senate Standing Committee on Defense Production to expedite the completion of Gwadar Shipyard. The Gwadar Shipyard will facilitate the cargo ships that dock at Gwadar port. The project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The Committee believed that Balochistan is the future economic zone of Pakistan. The development in Balochistan will lead to job opportunities and open further economic doors for Pakistan.
For the project, the department will invite international tenders and conduct feasibility test after getting the final approval for the project in the next Policy Board meeting. The meeting would be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan as informed by the Secretary Defense Production Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Ijaz Chaudhry.
Must read: 30 companies to invest $474 million in Gwadar
He further informed that the shipyard will be able to utilize the skilled & unemployed people in Balochistan.
Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi said that the Committee must ensure that equal employment opportunities are given to the labor in Balochistan who are not skilled. The Secretary was asked to arrange a visit for the Committee members to the Gwadar shipyard.
