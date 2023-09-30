Most Pakistanis living in the UK are unemployed

What's new

30 Sep, 2023

A recent report by the House of Commons Library of the United Kingdom has revealed the unemployment rate of people of Pakistani origin is the highest among all ethnic groups in the country.

In the UK, the unemployment rate in October to December 2022 was 3.8%, with the white population at 3.1%, while the rate for all other races was 7.5%, but the rate for the population of Pakistani origin was the highest which is 8.7.

The organization’s report also stated that the highest employment rate is among youth and women.

People of Pakistani origin living in the UK are the country’s second largest minority. Their first arrival came after the Second World War when the reconstruction of a devastated Britain began and there was a great need for labour. Since then, a large number of Pakistanis have been making Britain their home.

The UK government also acknowledges the contribution of the Pakistani community to the development and construction of the country, but most Pakistanis prefer to stay with their own people, in their own areas, for cultural and traditional reasons.

The statistics published in the report indicates that there are about 1.4 million unemployed youth between the ages of 16 and 24 in the UK, which means that 20% of the youth of Pakistani origin are unemployed, which is the largest number.

In contrast, young people of Indian and Chinese origin are far ahead of other minorities in employment.

The unemployment rate among women is highest among women of Pakistani and Bangladeshi origin at around 11 percent.

Statistics reveal young Pakistanis are the most unproductive group in UK
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Urdu spoke to the citizens of Pakistani origin in Alford, a busy area of east London, and asked them why Britons of Pakistani origin lags behind other communities in unemployment rates.

A citizen said that it might be due to lack of education. “When they come to this country, they may not be as educated, and education is very important to stay here and get ahead.”
Another citizen explained that the reason for this is that Pakistanis do not support their women to get jobs as much as other communities do.

A citizen of Pakistani origin even said that ‘we do not support each other’.

A woman said that when Pakistanis apply for a job, even if they get a call for an interview, they cannot speak English well in the interview.

Dardana Ansari also emphasized that while the government is talking about unemployment, it should understand the problem properly and solve it, but if this is not done, the problem will remain the same. will remain.’
 
most of the Pakistanis living in Pakistan are unemployed too

except the agriculture department of course.
 
Really shameful..no assimilation...even after 70 years in that country,there are still ghettos where Pakistanis can't speak english
 
Indians especially Hindus are always successful wherever they are. I am sure India's percentage is actually dragged down by some mullahs, even though they are better than other south Asian mullahs.
 
Pakistani families also tend to be more conservative and have traditional families where women and girls have more traditional roles

This is out of choice

This is out of choice
 
