What's new

More than 100 Hindu refugees from Pakistan get Indian citizenship

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,223
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India

Ahmedabad: Over a hundred Hindu refugees from Pakistan, who have been living in Ahmedabad after arriving in India, were granted citizenship on Tuesday.
Gujarat's Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi handed citizenship certificates to the 108 refugees at the district collector's office, a state government release.

The refugees, who had migrated to India years ago, thanked Mr Sanghavi and the district authorities for the speedy processing of their citizenship applications, it said.

Mr Sanghavi congratulated them on becoming Indian citizens and urged them to commit themselves "to build a new India", it added.

Both the state and the central government were committed to helping refugees in all possible ways and bringing them into the mainstream of society, the minister added.

So far, 1,149 Pakistani Hindus have been granted Indian citizenship by the Ahmedabad District Collectorate, the minister said.

Gazette notifications of 2016 and 2018 empowered the district collectors of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kutch in Gujarat to grant Indian citizenship to the people from the minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, the release said.
www.google.com

108 Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Living In Ahmedabad Get Indian Citizenship

Over a hundred Hindu refugees from Pakistan, who have been living in Ahmedabad after arriving in India, were granted citizenship on Tuesday.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Didn’t realize the toilet seat raffle draw project was still on..
 

Similar threads

hatehs
BHRAMARI ATTACKS BHAKTS: Swarm Of Bees Attack Hindu Nationalists Protesting Against Congress Govt In Karnataka, BJP Leaders Blame Congress
Replies
1
Views
115
waz
waz
hatehs
Historical Mosque In Maharashtra Sealed Following Hindutva Group’s Land Claim
Replies
0
Views
78
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
In 'Selective' Demolition, Muslim Structures Razed But Temple Spared in Gujarat's Dwarka
Replies
2
Views
261
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
S
Vande Bharat train takes out a cow and a man
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
brational
brational
hatehs
Rajasthan: Indian girl gets raped by tantrik named LAXMAN, gives birth at hospital, and is then gangraped again at hospital by staff
Replies
11
Views
379
protean
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom