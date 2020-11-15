What's new

More homeowners are turning to solar power

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

www.examiner.net

Today, over two million homes in the U.S. have energy needs supported by solar panels.
www.examiner.net

Call me a dreamer, but I have been thinking about solar energy for decades – literally. If I could have, I would have added solar energy when we first built our house in 2005.

However, when I finally made the last payment on the land is when the building materials market jumped after Katrina, and Hurricane Wilma in the same year. Sheetrock, lumber and sheet metal all jumped to new market highs.

I was wondering who invented solar energy. When did it all begin?

I have been doing a little digging and it turns out that in the seventh century B.C., people used magnifying glasses to start fires. Today, we are familiar with sunrooms. This term actually comes from iconic Roman bathhouses, which were typically situated on south-facing sides of buildings with tall, large windows.

In the 1200s A.D., ancestors to the Pueblo Native Americans known as the Anasazi built their homes on the south sides of cliffs across Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado. These ancient cliff dwellers knew that the sun would help keep them warm during the cold winter months. Even during the late 1700s and 1800s, researchers and scientists used the sun to power ovens for long voyages. Who knew?

The matter of who invented the first solar panel technology is a bit up for debate. Some credit French physicist Edmond Becquerel, who in 1839 determined light could increase electricity generation when two metal electrodes were placed into a conducting solution. This breakthrough, defined as the “photovoltaic effect,” or PV, was influential in later PV developments with the element selenium.

“In 1873, Willoughby Smith discovered that selenium had photoconductive potential, leading to William Grylls Adams’ and Richard Evans Day’s 1876 discovery that selenium creates electricity when exposed to sunlight. A few years later in 1883, Charles Fritts actually produced the first solar cells made from selenium wafers – the reason that some historians credit Fritts with the actual invention of solar cells.” (Information here on the history of solar energy largely comes from news.energysage.com.)

Solar cells today are made with silicon, not selenium. Therefore others consider the true invention of solar panels to be tied to Daryl Chapin, Calvin Fuller and Gerald Pearson’s invention of the photovoltaic cell at Bell Labs in 1954. Many argue that this event marks the true invention of PV expertise because it was the first instance of solar technology that could power an electric device for several hours of a day. The first ever silicon solar cell could convert sunlight at 4 percent efficiency, less than a quarter of what modern cells are capable of today.

Just a mere four years later, solar technology was used to power satellites. In 1958, the Vanguard I satellite used a tiny one-watt panel to power its radios. Later, that same year, Vanguard II, Explorer III and Sputnik-3 were all launched with PV technology on board.

Today, over two million homes in the U.S. have energy needs supported by solar panels. In fact, the country surpassed the two million mark just three years after hitting one million solar panel installations, which took 40 years to accomplish!
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
In 1958, the Vanguard I satellite used a tiny one-watt panel to power its radios. Later, that same year, Vanguard II, Explorer III and Sputnik-3 were all launched with PV technology on board.
So, it took almost 6 decades for Solar power to reach the common public!!

Imagine how much Oil lobby &corporates prevented solar tech to reach public.

India get twice the Insolation if we compare to US/West.Good days ahead.
 
dreamer11 said:
So, it took almost 6 decades for Solar power to reach the common public!!

Imagine how much Oil lobby &corporates prevented solar tech to reach public.

India get twice the Insolation if we compare to US/West.Good days ahead.
No, we have had solar for decades but not really at a level where you could be off the grid. It's only in the last few years where this ability has been somewhat achieved.

With larger solar coverage on a roof and battery storage you can go for a long time if the weather is cooperative.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
No, we have had solar for decades but not really at a level where you could be off the grid. It's only in the last few years where this ability has been somewhat achieved.

With larger solar coverage on a roof and battery storage you can go for a long time if the weather is cooperative.
From 1954 same SILICON (almost same material/tech) was used to make solar cells till today. There are some forces which prevented mass production.

Tropic of Cancer pass through in the middle of Mexican, Sahara, Arab DESERTS and INDIA (actually India is mostly jungle with dense population, thanks to Monsoon).
asolarirrad.gif
 
dreamer11 said:
From 1954 same SILICON (almost same material/tech) was used to make solar cells till today. There are some forces which prevented mass production.

Tropic of Cancer pass through in the middle of Mexican, Sahara, Arab DESERTS and INDIA (actually India is mostly jungle with dense population, thanks to Monsoon).
asolarirrad.gif
This is why solar panels have not been implemented on every home in the US as a standard since probably the 1960's. Since the sun is not directly above we are not receiving an optimal amount of sunlight. Thus we need even MORE roof solar overage adding to the expense. Also since the US has one of the highest (if not the highest) household use of electricity at 11,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) a year this made solar panels in the past a futile method of saving money. Your only option is to cover as much space as possible.
 
Interesting - will the roof completely cover the electric needs of the house ? will it store for rainy or snowy days ?
 
letsrock said:
Interesting - will the roof completely cover the electric needs of the house ? will it store for rainy or snowy days ?
You need a powerwall to store power
defence.pk

Biggest US Battery [storage] Build-Out Ever in Q3

https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/woodmac-biggest-battery-buildout-ever-in-q3 The U.S. beat its previous battery installation record by 240 percent, a sure sign of things to come. The U.S. energy storage industry smashed its quarterly installation record with an influx of major...
defence.pk

If you have a big roof and cooperative weather.
This woman used the grid twice in one hundred days and they have 2 Teslas, Tesla Solar roof, and a Tesla Powerwall

This seup is probably going to be a standard in new home construction soon. Another reason for Tesla's high valuation.
 
I wonder if they can adapt solar roofs to fit in Mediterranean style homes, which are really common in central Texas and the US southwest in general. Having panels would degrade the aesthetics of these houses IMO.
Screen Shot 2020-12-23 at 11.37.59 PM.png
 
Figaro said:
I wonder if they can adapt solar roofs to fit in Mediterranean style homes, which are really common in central Texas and the US southwest in general. Having panels would degrade the aesthetics of these houses IMO.
View attachment 699423
Tesla had them in version 1 but in version 3 it seems they only have slate.

Screen Shot 2020-12-24 at 9.50.51 PM.jpg

Terra Cotta
 

