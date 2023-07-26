More comedy from Sunny Paaji

SecularNationalist
Here comes another one from sunny deol
This time not border but straight into lahore. At least someone tell those indian film producers about the current day uniform of Pakistan army. Revenge for 27 February 2019 successfully taken
And besharam sunny paaji came to Pakistan on kararpur corridor opening ceremony and that time called Pakistan his second home.
Look at the anti Muslim sentiment in that movie. Secular India
Sharm magar tum ko nahi aati!
