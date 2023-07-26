What's new

More comedy from Sunny Paaji

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 21, 2015
Messages
7,756
Reaction score
-7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Here comes another one from sunny deol :lol:
This time not border but straight into lahore. At least someone tell those indian film producers about the current day uniform of Pakistan army. Revenge for 27 February 2019 successfully taken :lol:
And besharam sunny paaji came to Pakistan on kararpur corridor opening ceremony and that time called Pakistan his second home.
Look at the anti Muslim sentiment in that movie. Secular India :enjoy:
Sharm magar tum ko nahi aati!

 
NAVDEEP DHALIWAL said:
They don't care about fact or history.

If director see money to be made , he will show all pakistan army as white men who never left after 1947 😄
Click to expand...
Exactly. And there is definitely a market and demand for such films in India or you know no director/producer is stupid to waste his money.
 
Dummy deol came to pakistan few yrs ago and praised pakistan and was treated really good. However sardar could not refuse a antipakistan movie because he got paid well i bet.
Give it few yrs he be back in pakistan, praising it. deol will say: pakistan mera gar hai pakistani log buht achay hai.
 
SecularNationalist said:
Here comes another one from sunny deol :lol:
This time not border but straight into lahore. At least someone tell those indian film producers about the current day uniform of Pakistan army. Revenge for 27 February 2019 successfully taken :lol:
And besharam sunny paaji came to Pakistan on kararpur corridor opening ceremony and that time called Pakistan his second home.
Look at the anti Muslim sentiment in that movie. Secular India :enjoy:
Sharm magar tum ko nahi aati!

Click to expand...

This kind of movies should be tagged as comedy movies...India and our people should understand the difference between being nationalistic and stupid.
 

Similar threads

M
When the Hindu Right Came for Bollywood
Replies
7
Views
568
Baba_Yaga
Baba_Yaga
Clutch
The Atlantic upcoming April 2022 detailed article called "Absolute Power": Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)
Replies
1
Views
623
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
Haris Ali2140
The Taliban-US treaty: Will it sound the death knell for Pakistan?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
7K
Sine Nomine
Sine Nomine
Homo Sapiens
How the Hindu man’s crisis of masculinity fuels Hindutva
Replies
8
Views
2K
H_B
H
Malik Alpha
They Burned Everything': Iran, Hezbollah, and War Crimes in Syria
Replies
1
Views
952
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom