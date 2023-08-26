What's new

More CGI of Modiji

emotional speech

These guys are getting very good at CGI. Disney Pixar et al take note

The touchdown point will be known as ShivShakthi point. It means MassEnergy

He also named the point where Chandrayaan-2 crashed : It will be known as Tiranga point and will symbolize the fact that failure is never final if goal is noble

Annually Aug 23 will celebrate science, technology and innovation as the National Space day

He is asking retired scientists of ISRO to take part in a SpaceTech hackathon to explore use of space technology in all aspects of government and governance
 
