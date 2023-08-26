More CGI of Modiji

ProudThamizhan
These guys are getting very good at CGI. Disney Pixar et al take note
The touchdown point will be known as ShivShakthi point. It means MassEnergy
He also named the point where Chandrayaan-2 crashed : It will be known as Tiranga point and will symbolize the fact that failure is never final if goal is noble
Annually Aug 23 will celebrate science, technology and innovation as the National Space day
He is asking retired scientists of ISRO to take part in a SpaceTech hackathon to explore use of space technology in all aspects of government and governance
