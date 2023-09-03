Hamartia Antidote
More California colleges install Blendid robotic smoothie kiosks
Students, faculty and staff at the West Valley College in Saratoga, California, and Mission College in Santa Clara, California, will have access to smoothies at Blendid autonomous robotic smoothie kiosks, according to a press release.
"We think Blendid's proprietary combination of robotics and artificial intelligence technologies will help us keep pace with student and faculty nutrition needs," Brad Davis, chancellor of the West Valley-Mission College district, said in the press release.
Blendid has also opened kiosks at Kennesaw State University in Marietta, Georgia and UCLA.
Leveraging Blendid's contactless food automation platform, foodOS, a patented machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence-enabled system, the kiosks will be accessible seven days a week.
Each robot can make nine smoothies simultaneously and up to 45 custom blends in a single hour. Smoothies are typically ready in under four minutes.
Orders can be made directly at kiosk touchscreens or through the Blendid App and scheduled for a pick-up time.