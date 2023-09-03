What's new

More California colleges install Blendid robotic smoothie kiosks

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
33,939
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.kioskmarketplace.com

More California colleges install Blendid robotic smoothie kiosks

Students, faculty and staff at the West Valley College in Saratoga, California, and Mission College in Santa Clara, California, will have access to smoothies at Blendid autonomous robotic smoothie kiosks, according to a press release. "We think Blendid's proprietary combination…
www.kioskmarketplace.com www.kioskmarketplace.com

More California colleges install Blendid robotic smoothie kiosks
Image provided by Blendid.

Students, faculty and staff at the West Valley College in Saratoga, California, and Mission College in Santa Clara, California, will have access to smoothies at Blendid autonomous robotic smoothie kiosks, according to a press release.

"We think Blendid's proprietary combination of robotics and artificial intelligence technologies will help us keep pace with student and faculty nutrition needs," Brad Davis, chancellor of the West Valley-Mission College district, said in the press release.

Blendid has also opened kiosks at Kennesaw State University in Marietta, Georgia and UCLA.

Leveraging Blendid's contactless food automation platform, foodOS, a patented machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence-enabled system, the kiosks will be accessible seven days a week.

Each robot can make nine smoothies simultaneously and up to 45 custom blends in a single hour. Smoothies are typically ready in under four minutes.

Orders can be made directly at kiosk touchscreens or through the Blendid App and scheduled for a pick-up time.

 

Similar threads

Nan Yang
China eyes robot manufacturing as way to fuel economic growth
Replies
2
Views
196
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Hamartia Antidote
Seven US Companies Collaborate with NASA to Advance Space Capabilities
Replies
0
Views
169
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
University Pittsburgh to launch Amazon’s Just Walk Out on campus for frictionless convenience store shopping
Replies
0
Views
9
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
With 5G and remote robot arms, Chinese docotor performs a surgery in Hongzhou on a patient from Xinjiang more than 4,500km (2,800 miles) away
Replies
1
Views
687
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
C
Command and Staff College Quetta (1977-2014) Study by Colonel David Smith (US Army)
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Reichmarshal
Reichmarshal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom