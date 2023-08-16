beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 61,603
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
More Americans Are Ending Up Homeless—at a Record Rate
High housing costs and evictions push more people from homes, advocates sayAug. 14, 2023 10:00 am ET
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 16: Military veterans arrive for a Stand Down event designed to help veterans who are homeless or housing insecure on June 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The semi-annual event helps veterans who are experiencing homelessness connect with services to find them housing. The event also connects veterans with agencies to help with medical services, food, clothing, and also helps veterans navigate the VA benefits system. There are an estimated 500 homeless veterans in the Chicago area, and 38,000 nationwide. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)
The U.S. has seen a record increase in homeless people this year as the Covid-19 pandemic fades, according to a Wall Street Journal review of data from around the country.
How we compiled the U.S. homeless numbers
The Journal reviewed available data from more than 300 entities that count homeless people in areas ranging from cities to entire states. Those entities accounted for eight of every nine homeless people counted last year.
The data so far this year are up roughly 11% from 2022, a sharp jump that would represent by far the biggest recorded increase since the government started tracking comparable numbers in 2007. The next highest increase was a 2.7% jump in 2019, excluding an artificially high increase last year caused by pandemic counting interruptions.
The Journal’s tally thus far includes more than 577,000 homeless people. The outstanding entities, known as continuums of care, declined to provide their numbers, didn't respond to requests or couldn't be reached.
WSJ News Exclusive | More Americans Are Ending Up Homeless—at a Record Rate
A WSJ analysis of available data shows the number of homeless people counted in the U.S. is up roughly 11% from a year earlier.
www.wsj.com