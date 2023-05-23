Moody: India’s GDP crossed $3.5 trillion mark in 2022

India’s GDP crossed $3.5 trillion mark in 2022, says Moody’s India's GDP growth is expected to remain strong going forward though some challenges may be posed by bureaucratic hurdles and lack of clarity on how to set up businesses and securing clearances.

New Delhi: India’s GDP size grew to $3.5 trillion in 2022 paving the path for India to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy, according to Moody’s Investors Service. However, the rating agency warned against red tape hampering reforms.The license-permit raj or bureaucratic hurdles to ease of starting a business may interfere with India’s growth path, Moody’s said.As India competes with Vietnam and Indonesia for foreign direct investment, the country’s bureaucracy may affect its “attractiveness” for potential investors, the rating agency added.India’s growth is expected to be driven by a sizeable young population that is educated and working. More nuclear families and urbanisation will be drivers of consumption-led growth, added Moody’s.India’s manufacturing and infrastructure sectors are forecast to witness 3-12 per cent demand growth. However, this will trail China’s projected demand until 2030, said the rating agencyThe rating agency listed potential red tape with respect to the following factors as potential growth hurdles;●Land acquisition●Regulatory clearance●Securing licences●Process of setting up a businessRegional trade agreements may also weigh down foreign investments, said Moody’s.While the government has taken encouraging steps to curb corruption, drive tax collection and bring all economic activity under formal sector recognition, their effects face risks.The changes related to the following aspects of the economy may yield results if implemented judiciously, said Moody’s:●Labour laws●More efficiency in agriculture●Infrastructure investments●Fillip to manufacturing●Financial sector support