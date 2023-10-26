Modi’s State Visit to Washington: Renewed Momentum in U.S.-India Ties

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:

They are hoping India will be what Ukraine is in Europe to Russia. Take the big hit on behalf of Uncle Sam. Interesting concept ...





REALITY

India-Russia , have solidified their ties at every junction - going as far as trading in Local Currency

China-Russian Ties have become strong during last 5 year period stronger then ever

Considering Russia has good ties with both China and India , chance of conflict between two is 0%







What ever game USA is playing , only they will understand , for outsiders , it all looks illogical





USA has committed a major folly of Depending too much on India , just because it has some immigrants from India living in USA





I don't see India ever Helping USA against Russia , almost 0% chance



Indians will certainly , dance to the melody , on stage , and perform artistic dance and entertain but they will never go against Russia - when the time will come , they will simply hang off the phone





1st- India is not Pakistan, which will follow whatever the USA asks.2nd: India will never go against Russia; Russia is always our most trusted partner.3rd: USA also knows that India will never go against Russia, they are very well aware of it.4th: India is not interested in any conflict or war with China, because it can easily turn into a nuclear war. No one would be a winner.5th: USA and West need India because India is the only country in South Asia that has differences from China. Everyone wants two powers in a region or anywhere; no one wants that particular one-party dominance anywhere.6th: it's a win-win situation for India - getting the latest sophisticated weapons from the USA and the West and a good relationship with the West is very beneficial for India on economic fronts.