ModiFied India's sex toy industry going great guns

SoulSpokesman

Truly as ModiGee says "Mera desh badal raha hai, aagey badh raha hai"

When Pleasure Meets Business - A Look At India's Burgeoning Sex Toy Industry

With conversations around copulation facing societal and moralistic hurdles for many years now, most of the country has been left without avenues to explore pleasure, but now a bold new India is bucking the trend and embracing sex toys with arms, and legs, wide open.
Long article, kindly read and feel for yourself and leave behind your valuable feedback.

Key Excerpts:

Sex in the land of Kama Sutra remains a taboo to date, despite many strides in the right direction. In a country of approximately 1.42 billion, sex isn’t a topic that often comes up at dinner tables, though – given the numbers – many seem to be going at it just fine.

For many years now, most of the country has been cringing when discussions about copulation are brought up, almost to the point that it has become a moralistic hurdle to even think aloud, forget exploring avenues of physical pleasure. But now a bold new India is bucking the trend and embracing sex toys with arms, and legs, wide open.

Despite the roadblocks, Indians have whetted their appetite for sex toys, as a 2020 report curated by ThatsPersonal.com showed that the sale of said items had risen by 65 per cent in India since the first lockdown.

With no exact law to regulate the sale of sex toys in India, buyers are increasingly turning to online portals to fulfil their desires, and why not?
Only someone who hasn't had a good orgasm can restrict its power to just being physical. Apart from the dopamine and oxytocin that increases the feeling of happiness in an individual, a good orgasm can also be emotionally empowering.

Over our many interactions with stakeholders, it has become abundantly clear that when it comes to experimenting with pleasure, Indians are poised and quivering. All they need is the right touch.

And why not? As Cole Porter rightly crooned, "Birds do it, bees do it, even educated fleas do it..."

Hahaha

Hindus were taught modesty by Muslims then the British codified them in Law.

India still has the English legal system.
 

