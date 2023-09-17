"Modi-ji is akin to a God to BJP Hindus and speaking against him hurts our religious feelings" - BJP FIR against Congress leader for criticizing Modi

Modi - Adani Love Affair Remark: Supreme Court rejects plea by Congress leader to quash hate speech case​

Modi - Adani Love Affair Remark: Supreme Court rejects plea by Congress leader to quash hate speech case The Supreme Court recently refused to quash a case of hate speech registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Sachin Chaudhary who, in a press conference,

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi noted that the probe was still on and the Allahabad High Court had rejected the argument of an offence under Section 153A IPC not being made out.PM Modi, Gautam Adani and Supreme CourtPublished on :16 Sep 2023, 7:31 am2 min readThe Supreme Court recently refused to quash a case of hate speech registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Sachin Chaudhary who, in a press conference, had alleged a love affair between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam AdaniA bench of Justicesandnoted that the probe was still on, and the Allahabad High Court had also rejected the argument that an offence under Section 153A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was not made out.The top court was hearing an appeal against an order of the Allahabad High Court which had refused to quash the criminal complaint against Chaudhary under Section.The issue arose after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader lodged a complaint that during his interaction with the press in Sambhal, Chaudhary had used derogatory words against the Prime Minister (PM).The complainant stated that the PM is akin to a God to him and other BJP members. Their feelings along with those of Hindus had been hurt, it was alleged.The High Court refused to quash the case observing that the offence alleged falls under Section 153A and Section 505(2) (s) of the IPC.This led to the appeal before the top court.The petitioner contended that even if the allegations in the FIR are true, it would not constitute an offence under Section 153A of the IPC.The Supreme Court, however, refused to interfere saying,the top court said.Advocates Rakesh Kumar Verma, Vijendra Kumar Verma, Yogendra Kumar Verma, VK Shukla, Rahul Singh, Riya Soni, Abhaya Nath Das, Gulam Rabbani, Arina Bhattacharjee, Kaivalya C Ratnaparkhe, and Satish Kumar represented Sachin Chauhdary.