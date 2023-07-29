What's new

ML-1 railway project: Pakistan, China likely to sign agreement in August

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China are likely to sign an agreement for Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project in the first week of August, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Informed sources privy to the development told ARY News that Pakistan and China finalised the financing matters for the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project.

In October 2020, Pakistan and China had agreed to start a $10 billion Mainline-1 (ML-1) railway project from Karachi to Peshawar and extending CPEC’s scope from government-to-government to business-to-business cooperation.


Sources added that the agreement for the ML-1 project will be signed between Pakistan and China in the first week of August. The ambitious project will be completed at the cost of $6.5 billion under the agreement which was reduced from $8 billion.

Pakistan will provide 15% financing for the project. Sources told ARY News that Pakistan urged to reduce the cost of the ML-1 project.

READ: PM Shehbaz Sharif directs upgrading ML-1 project

The ML-1 project aims upgrading and doubling of the 1733-kilometre railway track from Karachi to Peshawar besides the installation of modern signaling and telecom systems. The upgradation of the railway tracks will enable the trains to run at 140kilometres per hour.

For reducing its cost, the fencing plan of entire railway track was postponed and the tracks will be fenced on in populated areas.

In the first phase, overhead bridges will be constructed and railway crossings will be closed in populated areas.

Pakistan and China had signed the Main Line-1 (ML-1) framework in May 2017 and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project in August 2020.

Earlier in the month, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the work on ML-1 project will begin by the end of this year.

He said the talks on ML-I project have moved ahead and hoped that an agreement on the project will be finalized by the end of current year.

First it will be disaster not fencing it
Second it needs to be electric
 
First it will be disaster not fencing it
Second it needs to be electric
To reduce the cost they said fencing will be done only in populated areas. I suppose that makes the most sense provided other sections are overhead or go through rural areas.

Expect the project to be similar to the one Chinese built in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Agree. It needs to be electric but I doubt it will happen initially due to costs. Back in 2021 the ministry agreed to electrify the line in the long term CPEC plan (In 2030 and beyond which will cost another $2B).

www.nation.com.pk

Ministry agrees with electric traction option of ML-I

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Railways (MOR) principally agrees with electric traction (ET) option of ML-I saying the option can be
www.nation.com.pk www.nation.com.pk

Keeping in view of rail connectivity to Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics, they should at least convert the ML-1 from broad guage to standard guage otherwise it would be useless.
 
Last edited:
To reduce the cost they said fencing will be done only in populated areas. I suppose that makes the most sense provided other sections are overhead or go through rural areas.

Expect the project to be similar to the one Chinese built in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Agree. It needs to be electric but I doubt it will happen initially due to costs. Back in 2021 the ministry agreed to electrify the line in the long term CPEC plan (In 2030 and beyond which will cost another $2B).

www.nation.com.pk

Ministry agrees with electric traction option of ML-I

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Railways (MOR) principally agrees with electric traction (ET) option of ML-I saying the option can be
www.nation.com.pk www.nation.com.pk

Keeping in view of rail connectivity to Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics, they should at least convert the ML-1 from broad guage to standard guage otherwise it would be useless.
It's stupid not to make it electric better build only partial line from Lahore to Karachi and make it electric if they don't have the money

We can't afford a diesel based system

Also fencing is most as all of it goes through populated area
 
Just for reference this is how China built railways in Kenya and Ethiopia looks like. The Kenyan one looks to be diesel run and Ethiopian electric. They both have a maximum speed of 120km/h. Ours on the other hand is reported to be in the range of 140-160km/h

merlin_194413398_7f93bafc-c332-4d10-87f2-22010ddb2690-superJumbo.jpg

CnbbeeE005003_20171228_NBMFN0A001_11n.jpg


CnbbeeE005010_20190423_NBMFN0A001_11n.jpg

ethiopia-djibouti-railway.jpg
 

