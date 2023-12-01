MISSING PERSONS - SUMMON OR HANDOVER SHEIKH RASHEED, IMRAN RIAZ ETC TO HAWALDAR ALLAH DITTA OF GAWALMANDI POLICE

MISSING PERSONS - SUMMON OR Handover



Writer intellectual Ayaz Amir welcomed the new Chief Justice of Pakistan as قاضی فائز عیسیٰ کی آمد‘ تازہ ہوا کاجھونکا.

His observation is quite right but he forgot that theتازہ ہوا کاجھونکا in the words of equally intellectual Shaheen Sehbai has so far proved Taza only for Sharifs in minutes getting the petitions fixed and heard, not the ordinary down trodden like me.



2. Missing persons is a phenomena people witnessing since decades. In recent times it got momentum.



3. Many of these individuals, after being off the radar for weeks or months surfaced only to address press conferences or make TV appearances claiming the previous Government which were they earlier praising daily, was corrupt and anti state.



4. Dozens of endeavors in the past like sit-ins, petitions to the courts, cries from the society in large, collective voices from the parliament to find out the hidden facts, all failed including that of SC mandated Commission of Inquiry. It appears if there were any hidden hands who don’t wish a real end to the episode.



5. In the latest attempt in this series, the senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahasan has prayed the SC to direct Governments to provide lists of missing persons and identify “those behind this disappearance”. What would be the end practical outcome of this current petition? One can safely say the same as in the past.



6. But a point to ponder is, is anyone really and truly really honest in getting this issue settled? No one appears to be.



7. Briefly, Amna Janjua who started a regular campaign for recovery of missing persons has mysteriously herself long disappeared as has Lt. General Amjad Shoaib and Orya Maqbool Jan etc.



8. Though since long the issue intermittently gets momentum but no one really “and really” appears to be keen to solve it for good. For example, Hamid Mir’s favourite topic is missing persons. He continuously covered videos of his dear Mama Qadeer with family marching on foot from Quetta to Islamabad but Mir never uttered a single word when his Mama Qadeer in New Delhi in his Channel 18 interview demanded from the Indian Government weapons to kill “their enemies”. Our elder Kher who declared himself coming back to Pakistan riding on Indian tanks, was with warmth embraced by our ex PM Imran Khan .



9. Our upper courts also frequently dealt with the issue but not to the real point for the ultimate real outcome. Aitzaz Ahsan, likewise, has just prayed directions for lists of missing persons. Why only the lists? Why not raise the real points which could more possibly lead to the mystery? Our courts, for similar “mysterious” reason did not touch the point which could had led to the mystery.



10. In this peak missings, the cry of the time is to concentrate on the point what should best be done.



11. In view of this old having been educated from jute-carpets free municipality schools, Imran Riaz be summoned to the SC for a live hearing and be asked to explain where was he “resting”, who was serving him food, what his host wanted from him, how torture signs are on his body, how he came back home etc. If he does not give the detailed answer, he be booked for not assisting the court by hiding the facts which disturbed for months this nation. Likewise Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claiming himself a vocal person be asked where he performed his forty day pilgrimage chilla, who served him food, what does he means that except for twitter there was found nothing against him, what was being searched standing against him, and more emphatically what does he really means “I always supported Fouj, I had not expected ever what happened to me”. His nephew, in that event, also be booked for wasting court’s time in a false complaint. Recently the CJP has fined Rs. one million to one petitioner for wasting court’s time.



12. People like Imran Riaz, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, sadaqat Abbasi, Farrukh Habib etcare ought to open their lips in the larger interest of the rest of the society of this country irrespective if this lips opening costs them. A few years back the interior minister of Denmark in the cabinet meeting requested posting a policeman outside his house due to terrorist fears. He was told to leave politics, adopt any other profession if he was so scared of. No body forced Imran Riaz or Sheikh Rasheed etc to adopt their present profession. They knew well that their profession in addition to rich money also had some thorns.



13. Mansoor Ali Khan rushed to meet Imran Riaz on his return home to advise him to remain calm and silent reminding Imran that his life was more precious than re-joining anchor-ship activities. Mansoor Ali Khan also be summoned to explain on whose behest he gave this advice to Imran Riaz rather than himself being a senior professional journalist advising Imran that as a true journalist he should spell out and make public everything he found, observed and experienced during his mysterious absence from home if God had chosen him and given him the opportunity which may lead this nation to solve this damaging issue.

14. When Raymond Davis was arrested in a talk show a participant said that he had so far given very little information to Police. The Anchor, Mubashar Luquman, on this said hand him over to Hawaldar Allah Ditta of Gawalmandi Police, within half a hour Raymond would bean out all information. If Imran Riaz, Sheikh Rasheed, Abbasi etc do not reveal, they be handed over to Dr. Hawaldar Allah Ditta.



