Miss Universe 2023 !!!

The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant is set to take place in El Salvador on November 18, featuring contestants from 90 different countries.

Pakistani contestent is Erica Robin.

Erica Robin​

Meet Erica Robin — the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan

Congratulations are in order for new Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, Erica Robin, on winning the title and becoming the first ever woman to represent team green
