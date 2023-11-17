Miss Universe 2023 !!!

Hero786
The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant is set to take place in El Salvador on November 18, featuring contestants from 90 different countries.
Pakistani contestent is Erica Robin.
Erica Robin
Meet Erica Robin — the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan
Congratulations are in order for new Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, Erica Robin, on winning the title and becoming the first ever woman to represent team green
