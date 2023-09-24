Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after his release from jail

Cheepek
Recently, one of the biggest Sunni leaders in Kashmir was released from jail.
He gave the following message in his Friday sermons at Jama Masjid, Srinagar:
He also got emotional during the speech in front of hundreds of worshippers, some pictures:
Three cheers to all Kashmiris who want to come out of this cycle of hatred and move forward.
