Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after his release from jail

Recently, one of the biggest Sunni leaders in Kashmir was released from jail.

He gave the following message in his Friday sermons at Jama Masjid, Srinagar:

20230925_000019.jpg


He also got emotional during the speech in front of hundreds of worshippers, some pictures:

20230925_000122.jpg


20230925_000125.jpg


20230925_000128.jpg


20230925_000130.jpg



Three cheers to all Kashmiris who want to come out of this cycle of hatred and move forward. 🤝
 

