Minority Hindus and temples under attack in Pakistan under govt watch

More Than 30 Hindus Held Hostage By Bandits In Sindh
HRCP expresses concern over deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh
by News Desk
July 16, 2023
Bandits operating in Kacha region of Sindh.
118
SHARES
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
The notorious dacoits in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh have allegedly held hostage more than 30 members of the Hindu community, including women and children, following the Seema Haider case.
Fear has gripped the local Hindu community in northern Sindh as they have come under attack from infamous dacoits. Authorities in the area have deployed police at temples after becoming aware of the threats.
Umar Shar, a known dacoit in Sindh’s kacha region, stated, “If our Seema’s issue is not resolved, I will attack temples in Bakhsapur, Kashmore, and other areas.”
While displaying a number of hand grenades, Shar said that his friends had already been given the “targets” and warned SSP Ghotki Tanveer Tunio that the police would be powerless to stop his attacks against Hindus.
On the other hand, another dacoit named Rano Shar warned the Hindu community that “no one will come and worship at the temples.”
It is important to note that, ever since Seema Haider’s story
made headlines in the media, two notorious tribes’ gangs, namely Jakhrani and Shar, have been threatening Hindus in Sindh.
HRCP is alarmed by reports of deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh.
In a tweet, the HRCP stated that the Sindh Home Department must investigate this matter immediately and take steps to protect all vulnerable citizens
in these areas.
The notorious dacoits in the districts of Sindh have allegedly held hostage more than 30 members of the Hindu community.
www.thefridaytimes.com