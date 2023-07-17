What's new

Minority Hindus and temples under attack in Pakistan under govt watch

How do dacoits committing a crime turn into something happening under "government watch? An example of something vandalism and demolition under government watch would be the thousands of Kar Sevak chimps affiliated with the ruling party who held massive processions across India organizing for the demolition of Babri and then actually carrying it out.
 
The tribal conflict is going to spill into India as India continues to hold Seema hostage and a sex slave to depraved men.
 
El Sidd said:
The tribal conflict is going to spill into India as India continues to hold Seema hostage and a sex slave to depraved men.
Pakistan govt should provide free 5G plus free PUBG game and halal mobile islamic phones to pakistani girls and boys so that they can play game with one another only such phones should refuse playing with hindu baniya . Otherwise this seema haider story will be repeated again and again .
 
Last edited:
surmabhopali said:
Pakistan govt should provide free 5G plus free PUBG game and halal mobile islamic phones to pakistani girls and boys so that they can play game with one another only such phones should refuse playing with hindu baniya . Otherwise this seema haider story will be repeated again and again .
There are mechanisms under way to deter a repeat of the tragic story of Seema.
 
Last tweet was also shared by me, and it is before the incident.

attack may be due to operation by police, media was saying dacoit raped a boy and upload video on internet, they have kidnapped lot of children and gave warning of same threat.

there is no confirm news, attack was for Seema or due to Police operation.

This happened when country`s military and police are busy in political engineering.
 

More Than 30 Hindus Held Hostage By Bandits In Sindh​

HRCP expresses concern over deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh​

News Desk
by News Desk

July 16, 2023

Bandits operating in Kacha region of Sindh.
Bandits operating in Kacha region of Sindh.
The notorious dacoits in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh have allegedly held hostage more than 30 members of the Hindu community, including women and children, following the Seema Haider case.
Fear has gripped the local Hindu community in northern Sindh as they have come under attack from infamous dacoits. Authorities in the area have deployed police at temples after becoming aware of the threats.
Umar Shar, a known dacoit in Sindh’s kacha region, stated, “If our Seema’s issue is not resolved, I will attack temples in Bakhsapur, Kashmore, and other areas.”
While displaying a number of hand grenades, Shar said that his friends had already been given the “targets” and warned SSP Ghotki Tanveer Tunio that the police would be powerless to stop his attacks against Hindus.
On the other hand, another dacoit named Rano Shar warned the Hindu community that “no one will come and worship at the temples.”
It is important to note that, ever since Seema Haider’s story made headlines in the media, two notorious tribes’ gangs, namely Jakhrani and Shar, have been threatening Hindus in Sindh.
HRCP is alarmed by reports of deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh.
HRCP is alarmed by reports of deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where some 30 members of the Hindu community – including women and children – have allegedly been held hostage by organised criminal gangs.
— Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) July 16, 2023
In a tweet, the HRCP stated that the Sindh Home Department must investigate this matter immediately and take steps to protect all vulnerable citizens in these areas.

More Than 30 Hindus Held Hostage By Bandits In Sindh

The notorious dacoits in the districts of Sindh have allegedly held hostage more than 30 members of the Hindu community.
The guy had its fun seema, let the hindu have that shredded pussy.
 
Are these guys idiots? Terrorizing innocent people is Unislamic. If they are that pissed they should buy a ticket to Nepal.
 

