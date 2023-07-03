Mindblowing !! BYD new energy vehicles sales up 87% year on year, for the first six months rising 97% to 1.27 million vehicles

BYD new energy vehicles sales up 87% year on year, for the first six months rising 97% to 1.27 million vehicles

​

3 Jul 2023Chinese automakers fared well in June, with electric car giant BYD (1211) selling nearly 253,000 vehicles and Li Auto (2015) revving past the 30,000-a-month mark for the first time ever.BYD sold 252,657 new energy vehicles in June, up 2.6 percent from the previous month and 87 percent year-on-year, with total sales for the first six months rising 97 percent to 1.27 million vehicles.Sales of NEVs in June rose 89 percent year-on-year to 253,046 units, including 10,536 sold overseas, with first-half sales up 96 percent year-on-year to 1.25 million units.Li Auto delivered 32,575 new vehicles in June, reaching a monthly delivery volume of over 30,000 units for the first time and representing a year-on-year growth of 150 percent.In the second quarter of this year, the company delivered 86,533 vehicles, up 202 percent year-on-year.Deliveries for the first half of 2023 have already exceeded those for the whole of 2022.Meanwhile, Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (3808) expects its interim profit for 2023 to jump between 80 and 100 percent to as much as 2.57 billion yuan (HK$2.78 billion).This compares with an interim profit of 1.28 billion yuan in the same period last year.As a result of product and business structure adjustments, sales volumes and profitability improved significantly, it said.And Nio (9866) delivered 10,707 units in June, up 74 percent over the previous month but 17 percent lower year-on-year. The total number of vehicles delivered in the second quarter was 23,520, 9.7 percent down year-on-year, and the total delivered in the first half of the year was 344,117 units.