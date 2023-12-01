MIND ID and CATL Gear Up for US$12 Bln EV Battery Plant​

IBC & LG Negotiations Completed, Cathode Factory in Batang Built in November ​

Negosiasi IBC & LG Rampung, Pabrik Katoda di Batang Dibangun November Menteri Investasi Bahlil Lahadalia memastikan pabrik katoda konsorsium IBC dan LG bakal dibangun pada November 2024.

Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia confirmed that the IBC and LG consortium cathode factory will be built in November 2024.Batang Industrial Park, Central JavaBisnis.com, JAKARTA — Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said that share ownership negotiations between Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) and the LG Energy Solution (LG) consortium have been completed. With the negotiations complete, he said that the cathode factory resulting from a joint venture with a South Korean consortium would be built in November 2024."[Stake negotiations] have been completed, upstream is 51% BUMN (state owned enterprises), downstream is 35% BUMN, 75% consortium, it's finished, ” said Bahlil when met in Jakarta, Wednesday (25/10/2023). In fact, Bahlil added, IBC together with the LG consortium will build a cathode factory in the Batang Integrated Industrial Zone, part of investment in nickel ore downstream next month.On the other hand, in a more downstream project, IBC plans to take a 5% stake in the electric vehicle battery factory produced by Hyundai and LG in Karawang, West Java. IBC's share portion will increase to 20% when the factory has a production capacity of 30 gigawatt hours (GWh). "The first 10 GWh gets 5%, then the second 20 GW gets 25%," he said.As is known, investment in the LG Energy Solution electric car battery factory has entered the second phase, with an investment value of US$9.8 billion. The total industrial area of the factory that will be used is approximately 275 hectares or 30 percent of the total area of KIT Batang.This entire project will be in collaboration with Antam and IBC in Indonesia. The project received incentives from the government and the application of the latest technology from the LG Consortium. Previously, LG Energy Solution President Lee Bang Soo said that the core factory of the Grand Package project at KIT Batang would be an important key point for balanced national development. In fact, he promised to make KIT Batang the mecca of the largest electric vehicle battery industry in the world."The LG Consortium will do its best to maintain the Batang Industrial Area to become a mecca for the world's best electric vehicle battery industry," said Lee Bang Soo.This article was published on Bisnis.com with the title "IBC & LG Negotiations Completed, Cathode Factory in Batang Built in November",Author: Nyoman Ary Wahyudi - Bisnis.com