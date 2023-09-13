What's new

Military Junta's Tout Describes Tactics Used to Control Chief Justice & President of Pakistan

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

In this short clip, Military Junta's lap dog Munib Farooq describes how army generals threatened Chief Justice & President of Pakistan in a recent meeting.
Please note this is not coming from opposition of Military junta as this tout seems to have been assigned job of spreading fear to all so that no one would dare to stand up to this junta.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701508564462768337
 

