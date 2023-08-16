Military has initiated Op Blast, Bulldoze & Clean against Imran Khan

airmarshal
According to Shehzad Akbar, the military, led by cowards, has initiated an operation against Imran Khan.
They wanted to completely remove Imran and PTI from political scene.
This is a challenge for Pakistanis. Pakistanis must ensure that military is completely removed from political scene and they should be taught a lesson by Pakistanis to never ever dare to stand up against the nation.
These cowards learn to launch operation and war tactics to defeat enemies. But they are so depraved and greedy, they only fight their own people while wet their pants on American threat.
