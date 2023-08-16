Military has initiated Op Blast, Bulldoze & Clean against Imran Khan

NooriNuth said: People voted for IK a lot more than what the vote count was shown.

If anything the military did was reduce IK vote count.

Something patwaris can't digest.

The real selected government was Shahbaz Sharif government.

It's funny how those who called IK government selected, themselves came as selected and admitted it Click to expand...

yeah to people who have patwari mindset, they think Imran was brought by military.Imran was brought by people. If military had to have any hand in bringing him to power, he would have made agreement with them a long time ago.Military was busy finalizing Shehbaz cabinet in 2018. Despite rigging and favoring N League, military's favorite party did not win. According to Kh Asif, military made contact with N League for first time in April 2019 to remove Imran Khan from power. If Imran Khan was military project, then what was the hurry to remove him?N League was a military project. And despite having destroyed the country through corruption and money laundering, military wont mind bringing this party of thugs back in power.when you are a patwari, you think only military can bring you in power and remove you from power. After all, the poisoned tree that is N League was planted by GHQ.The parliament was fake when Imran was in power. That same parliament was halal all of a sudden when Shehbaz was brought into power by Bajwa.