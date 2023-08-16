What's new

Military has initiated Op Blast, Bulldoze & Clean against Imran Khan

According to Shehzad Akbar, the military, led by cowards, has initiated an operation against Imran Khan.

They wanted to completely remove Imran and PTI from political scene.

This is a challenge for Pakistanis. Pakistanis must ensure that military is completely removed from political scene and they should be taught a lesson by Pakistanis to never ever dare to stand up against the nation.

These cowards learn to launch operation and war tactics to defeat enemies. But they are so depraved and greedy, they only fight their own people while wet their pants on American threat.

 
Isn't there a symmetry in the circle of creation and destruction? Military architected and engineered Khan's government. Now they are demolishing and eroding their creation. This is not a surprise to anyone who knows the aphorism those who live by the sword die by the sword.
 
epebble said:
Isn't there a symmetry in the circle of creation and destruction? Military architected and engineered Khan's government. Now they are demolishing and eroding their creation. This is not a surprise to anyone who knows the aphorism those who live by the sword die by the sword.

People voted for IK a lot more than what the vote count was shown.
If anything the military did was reduce IK vote count.
Something patwaris can't digest.
The real selected government was Shahbaz Sharif government.
It's funny how those who called IK government selected, themselves came as selected and admitted it
 
yeah to people who have patwari mindset, they think Imran was brought by military.

Imran was brought by people. If military had to have any hand in bringing him to power, he would have made agreement with them a long time ago.

Military was busy finalizing Shehbaz cabinet in 2018. Despite rigging and favoring N League, military's favorite party did not win. According to Kh Asif, military made contact with N League for first time in April 2019 to remove Imran Khan from power. If Imran Khan was military project, then what was the hurry to remove him?

N League was a military project. And despite having destroyed the country through corruption and money laundering, military wont mind bringing this party of thugs back in power.

when you are a patwari, you think only military can bring you in power and remove you from power. After all, the poisoned tree that is N League was planted by GHQ.

NooriNuth said:
People voted for IK a lot more than what the vote count was shown.
If anything the military did was reduce IK vote count.
Something patwaris can't digest.
The real selected government was Shahbaz Sharif government.
It's funny how those who called IK government selected, themselves came as selected and admitted it


The parliament was fake when Imran was in power. That same parliament was halal all of a sudden when Shehbaz was brought into power by Bajwa.
 
NooriNuth said:
It's funny how those who called IK government selected, themselves came as selected and admitted it


This is the more astonishing part.

Those guys don't even register any such thing happening, and the media also turns a blind eye.

Khwaja Asif has admitted it himself on live TV multiple times.

You have to hand it to N and PPP, they do have the media management strategy down to the T. Sab ko khilao aur khush rakho.
 
"You're slitting your own throat" - Prof. Dr. Nejmettin Erbakan when he was deposed from the premiership via a post-modern "secular" coup in 1997 at the instructions of the USA and Israil. His party got banned, he was banned from politics, and he was indicted in a party fund embezzling case. They installed an Ujube coalition of leftists, nationalists and rightists together. Turkey went through the worst financial meltdown in her history in 2000. In 2002, Erdo'an, a disciple of Erbakan and himself banned from politics, came to the power with a majority after forming a new party and got his ban removed...

In 2016, after surviving numerous coup and assassination attempts, the military tutelage (under NATO) was finally gone....

I am observing a similar script being unfolded in Pak by HIS PERMISSION....

So, Sabr and Shukr while conducting constant Mujadele....

Kufr continues, Zulm doesn't....
 
epebble said:
Isn't there a symmetry in the circle of creation and destruction? Military architected and engineered Khan's government. Now they are demolishing and eroding their creation. This is not a surprise to anyone who knows the aphorism those who live by the sword die by the sword.

Agreed
As people of KP don't count neither do people of karachi count, it means that surely establishment made PTI by making it grab 30% of central punjab seats(as PMLN still won 70% of central punjab seats) and helping south punjab electables joining him
 

