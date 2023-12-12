Milestone: Chinese Yuan Surpasses Euro as Leading Currency in Global Trade Transactions in 2023

Lee stated, “It is not an unrealistic prediction that the yuan could become the key currency, and it is possible. However, there are still too many shortcomings when considering stable exchange rates or criteria as a settlement currency for the yuan to become the key currency.”



Professor Ku Ki-bo of global commerce at Soongsil University said, “The yuan surpassing the euro is the first step before surpassing the U.S. dollar. When considering the growth rate, there is no doubt that the yuan is progressing rapidly.”