Milestone: China’s BeiDou System is Now a Global Standard in Commercial Aviation​

Milestone: China’s BeiDou System is Now a Global Standard in Commercial AviationBy Anubhav
Nov 17, 2023
China‘s BeiDou navigation system has achieved a significant milestone by being internationally recognized as a global standard for commercial aviation. This recognition marks a major leap in satellite navigation technology, positioning BeiDou as a viable alternative to the long-established US Global Positioning System (GPS).
BeiDou, completed in 2020, features a network of 56 positioning satellites. Its adoption by the International Civil Aviation Organization signifies its capability to provide reliable global navigation services, a critical factor for civil aviation. This development not only showcases China’s technological advancements but also introduces a new player in the global satellite navigation market.
The system’s integration into various domestic industries is noteworthy. BeiDou has been extensively used in China’s transportation, communication, and agricultural sectors, reflecting its versatility and reliability. In 2022, the satellite navigation industry in China, bolstered by BeiDou, reached a remarkable output value of 500.7 billion yuan, demonstrating the economic impact of this technology.
BeiDou’s recognition is more than just a technological achievement; it’s a strategic move by China to assert its presence in global technology markets. It reflects China’s efforts towards self-sufficiency in technology and its ability to provide alternatives to Western technologies.
The expansion of BeiDou has significant implications for international cooperation, particularly with countries involved in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It opens up new avenues for China to extend its technological influence globally, particularly in regions seeking alternatives to Western satellite navigation systems.
China's BeiDou System is Now a Global Standard in Commercial Aviation - Gizmochina
BeiDou has been extensively used in China's transportation, communication, agricultural sectors and more as well.
www.gizmochina.com