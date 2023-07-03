Migyitun, a village under Chinese control in South Tibet south of McMahon Line , recovered by China in 1962 China-India border war

What's new

Migyitun ,One of the very few villages under Chinese control in South Tibet south of The McMahon Line , recovered by China in 1962 China-India border war.

It's also the spot where the Chinese and Indian troops first engaged in battle in 1962

Migyitun, also called Tsari or Zhari, is a town in the Lhöntse County of Tibet's Shannan Prefecture. It is on the banks of the Tsari Chu river close to the McMahon Line, the de facto border with India's Arunachal Pradesh.

It's on the southern slope of The Himalaya Mountains, it's a very wet region rainiing all the time due to the indian ocean monsoon currents hitting The Himalaya mountains at this spot.
 

