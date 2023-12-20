What's new

Migrating the Sticky Threads to Defencepk.com

There are only 3 threads there so far.

Turkish Defence Forum

Discussions related to Turkey's military and its strategic affairs. Information regarding its military, and detailed specifications on its military equipment.
defencepk.com defencepk.com

It seems this is the official successor forum for the original, the other defensepk.com with the S in the name is fake, and was created by people who are unconnected to the original mod/admin team pdf forum.

@MMM-E could you start migrating some of the content you post. Apparently we are going to lose the content come Jan 1, 2024. It would be best if started the migration. There are 23 stick threads that need to be migrated. we don't have to repost the content, just create a section on the new forum.
 

