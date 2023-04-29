What's new

Microsoft Is Ending Windows 10 Updates

Geez..already..

Windows 10 Is Being Phased Out. Here's What That Means for You

With no more major updates to Windows 10, now is a great time to update to Windows 11.
The current version of Windows 10 will be the last, and support for the operating system will end in 2025.

Microsoft is finished with major updates to Windows 10, the tech giant said in a blog post Thursday. Windows 10 version 22H2 is the current and final version of the operating system, though Microsoft said it will continue to release monthly security updates for all Windows 10 editions until it reaches end of support on Oct. 14, 2025.

Existing long-term servicing channel, or LTSC, releases will still receive updates beyond that end of support date, the company said.

What does this mean for you? With no new Windows 10 feature updates coming, Microsoft is recommending you transition over to Windows 11. You can still use Windows 10 after the end-of-support date, but without additional security updates after that time, your PC will become more vulnerable to various security risks.

Microsoft began rolling out Windows 11 -- the company's latest operating system -- in October 2021, and deployed it to all eligible devices in May 2022.

With Windows 11, Microsoft introduced new design elements and added a handful of new features and productivity tools.
 
I haven't used win 11. What's the difference? Is there any reason to make the switch voluntarily?
 
The problem is that the support for Windows 11 is so limited - you need a CPU from 3-4 years to be able to upgrade to it. I am typing this on a 3770k CPU and it is silky smooth to use my computer - no issues or slow downs or anything but i cannot upgrade this PC - forcing me to buy a new one.

Given how little i use the computer - other than the cloud and the internet - i am not sticky to windows anymore - Linux Mint(i already have that on one of my other smaller PCs) maybe what I will use it this computer is both electrically/mechanically dead !!!!!
 
You can't drag and drop using the taskbar? Fck that. Not going to watch further. Already made up my mind.

I am very big on usability and shortcuts and stuff. But, this is such a basic thing, even my dad uses this. How could they miss this? Makes you wonder, do these people even use their own products.

I wish I'd switched to Linux early on. Too late to make the switch. I am too used to windows.
 
Time to switch to open source, gonna install Linux in next week
 
The problem is that the support for Windows 11 is so limited - you need a CPU from 3-4 years to be able to upgrade to it. I am typing this on a 3770k CPU and it is silky smooth to use my computer - no issues or slow downs or anything but i cannot upgrade this PC - forcing me to buy a new one.

Given how little i use the computer - other than the cloud and the internet - i am not sticky to windows anymore - Linux Mint(i already have that on one of my other smaller PCs) maybe what I will use it this computer is both electrically/mechanically dead !!!!!
I'm likely in the same boat as you. I have a nice Windows laptop (now on Windows 10) but I bought it well over 5 years ago and use it for only some select stuff.

I use my handy MacBook Pro as my daily.

If Microsoft really wants to see their OS Marketshare go into serious decline they can try and force people to trade in their perfectly good working laptops...but they will get some really angry pushback in return.

That's exactly what Microsoft is going to see. They are just asking for trouble.
 
As a person, who likes staying on top of new features and designs, I think about upgrading to Windows 11. Apparently, it's got some pretty sweet productivity tools that you don't wanna miss out on. And here's a cool trick I heard about, kms auto. It's supposed to help you activate Windows and keep it secure even after the end-of-support date. So, that's something to think about. Anyway, I think Windows 11 is worth it. I hope by the end of 2025, they'll manage to fully optimize it.
 

