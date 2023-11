Microsoft brings its A.I. chatbot to Bing app on iPhone and Android

Microsoft has recently released its preview version of the new Bing and Edge mobile apps, which include some exciting features such as voice search and an AI chatbot. This is great news for users of iOS and Android, who will now have access to these apps on their mobile devices.One of the most notable features in the Bing app is the ability to start a chat session with the Bing chatbot. This means that users can ask questions via text or voice, and receive answers in bullet points, simplified responses or text format. The chatbot will be able to answer a range of queries, such as providing travel suggestions, information about the weather, or updates on recent award shows. Meanwhile, the Edge app will provide access to updates for Bing through its homepage.Another exciting announcement from Microsoft is the AI-powered Bing for Skype. Users can now add the chatbot to group chats, allowing everyone in the group to ask questions and receive answers. This is a great way to streamline communication, as users can get information on the fly without having to leave the chat session. And other android apps you can find here https://howly.com/apps/type-аndroid-apps/ Overall, the release of these new mobile apps and the integration of AI-powered Bing into Skype is a big step forward for Microsoft. The company's focus on AI-powered search and communication is in line with its broader strategy of leveraging technology to make people's lives easier and more efficient. It will be exciting to see how these features evolve over time and how users respond to them.