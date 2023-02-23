What's new

Microsoft brings its A.I. chatbot to Bing app on iPhone and Android

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,917
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.cnbc.com

Microsoft brings its A.I. chatbot to Bing app on iPhone and Android

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the preview release of its new Bing app for iPhone and Android which includes new features like access to its AI chatbot.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
  • Microsoft on Wednesday announced the preview release of its new Bing and Edge mobile apps, which include new features like voice search and access to its AI chatbot.
  • The apps are now available on iOS and Android.
  • Microsoft also announced AI-powered Bing for the telecommunications platform Skype.
Microsoft on Wednesday announced the preview release of its new Bing and Edge apps for iPhone and Android, which include new features like voice search and access to its AI chatbot.

In the Bing mobile app, users can tap the Bing icon to start a chat session, where they can ask a variety of questions via text or with their voices, according to a release. Answers can be displayed in bullet points, in simplified responses or in a traditional text format. Users will also be able to access updates for Bing through the homepage of the Edge mobile app, Microsoft said.

Microsoft also announced AI-powered Bing for Skype on Wednesday. Users can add Microsoft’s AI to group chats and ask it questions. The chatbot will provide answers for the whole group. People can ask Bing for suggestions on travel, or ask about the weather or about recent award shows, for example. Similar to the Bing mobile app, answers can be displayed in bullet points, simplified responses or text format.

Bing in Skype is available in a worldwide preview.

On Feb. 7, Microsoft held an event at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, and it announced AI-powered updates to the company’s Bing search engine and Edge browser. The updates were initially released on desktop in a limited preview, meaning users get a finite number of queries to search during the initial period.

CEO Satya Nadella said that search powered by artificial intelligence is the biggest thing to happen to his company in the nine years he’s been at the helm.

“I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008, when the cloud was just first coming out,” Nadella told CNBC’s Jon Fortt in an interview following Microsoft’s event.
 
Microsoft has recently released its preview version of the new Bing and Edge mobile apps, which include some exciting features such as voice search and an AI chatbot. This is great news for users of iOS and Android, who will now have access to these apps on their mobile devices.

One of the most notable features in the Bing app is the ability to start a chat session with the Bing chatbot. This means that users can ask questions via text or voice, and receive answers in bullet points, simplified responses or text format. The chatbot will be able to answer a range of queries, such as providing travel suggestions, information about the weather, or updates on recent award shows. Meanwhile, the Edge app will provide access to updates for Bing through its homepage.

Another exciting announcement from Microsoft is the AI-powered Bing for Skype. Users can now add the chatbot to group chats, allowing everyone in the group to ask questions and receive answers. This is a great way to streamline communication, as users can get information on the fly without having to leave the chat session. And other android apps you can find here https://howly.com/apps/type-аndroid-apps/

Overall, the release of these new mobile apps and the integration of AI-powered Bing into Skype is a big step forward for Microsoft. The company's focus on AI-powered search and communication is in line with its broader strategy of leveraging technology to make people's lives easier and more efficient. It will be exciting to see how these features evolve over time and how users respond to them.
 
www.infoworld.com

Microsoft to use Oracle’s OCI Supercluster for Bing conversational searches

Microsoft and Oracle have entered into a multiyear agreement to support inferencing of AI models that are being optimized to power Bing’s conversational searches.
www.infoworld.com www.infoworld.com

Microsoft to use Oracle’s OCI Supercluster for Bing conversational searches​


In an extension of their AI partnership, Oracle and Microsoft have signed a multiyear agreement to support the growing demand of Bing conversational searches, which was opened to the public recently.

As part of the agreement, Microsoft will use its own Azure infrastructure for AI in combination with the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Supercluster — an Nvidia GPU-supported supercomputing training and inferencing service released in March.

The OCI Supercluster service is the first tier of Oracle's generative AI strategy, targeted at companies such as Cohere or Hugging Face, which are working on developing large language models (LLMs) to support their end users.

The combination of the OCI Supercluster and Azure AI will allow Microsoft to conduct inferencing of AI models that are continuously being optimized to power Bing conversational searches every day, the companies said in a joint statement.

Inferencing is a process by which an AI system draws conclusions or makes predictions based on the information and knowledge it has.

“Leveraging the Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, Microsoft is able to use managed services like Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) to orchestrate OCI Compute at massive scale to support increasing demand for Bing conversational search,” the companies said, adding that Bing conversational search requires powerful clusters of computing infrastructure that support the evaluation and analysis of search results that are conducted by Bing’s inference model.

Inference models, according to Oracle and Microsoft, in general require thousands of compute and storage instances and tens of thousands of GPUs that can operate in parallel as a single supercomputer over a multiterabit network.

In September, Oracle extended its partnership with Microsoft by collocating its database hardware (including Oracle Exadata) and software in Microsoft Azure data centers, giving customers direct access to Oracle database services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) via Azure.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Microsoft brings its new AI-powered Bing to the Windows 11 taskbar
Replies
2
Views
400
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Hamartia Antidote
Bing is now the default search for ChatGPT
Replies
3
Views
500
Menthol
Menthol
Hamartia Antidote
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App for iOS
Replies
3
Views
473
mulj
M
Hamartia Antidote
Microsoft reveals more about Prometheus and how it powers the new Bing
Replies
0
Views
317
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Microsoft to demo its new ChatGPT-like AI in Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook soon
Replies
0
Views
403
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom