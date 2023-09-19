What's new

Meta wants metaverse equipment made in Vietnam

Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (4th from L) is welcomed by Meta vice president for U.S. public policy Joel Kaplan (5th from L) at the headquarters of Meta in the U.S. Photo by Duong Giang
Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (4th from L) is welcomed by Meta vice president for U.S. public policy Joel Kaplan (5th from L) at the headquarters of Meta in the U.S on Sep. 18, 2023. Photo by Duong Giang


Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and a representative of Meta experience artificial reality technology at the headquarters of Meta in the U.S. on Sep. 18, 2023. Photo by Duong Giang
Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and a representative of Meta experience artificial reality technology at the headquarters of Meta in the U.S. on Sep. 18, 2023. Photo by Duong Giang



Social network giant Meta wants to expand its investment in Vietnam, including the manufacturing of metaverse equipment. Joel Kaplan, Meta vice president for U.S. public policy, said on Monday that production had begun four years ago, but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The company now wants to continue producing metaverse equipment in Vietnam, he added in a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at Meta’s headquarters during the PM’s working trip in the U.S.

Kaplan also said that Meta has had some partnerships in Vietnam, including one with the National Innovation Center to boost digital transformation and another with the Vietnam Government Portal to make its Facebook page the most successful government page in the region with 4.2 million followers. Meta will continue to support small and medium businesses in Vietnam to reach new customers.

