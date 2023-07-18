"Meiteis will never have peace until every Kuki is killed." - Popular Hindu Meitei Singer Releases Genocide Song Amidst Pogroms in Manipur

hatehs
'We Won't Stop The War': Meet Tapta, the Voice Behind Manipur's 'Genocide Song'
Speaking to The Quint, the popular Meitei singer has stood by his lyrics and blamed Kukis for the ongoing violence.SAPTARSHI BASAK
Published: 12 Jul 2023, 6:33 PM IST
"Where have I written this song from? I am writing it from a war zone. This is not a song written during a state of peace. What will be the lyrics be?" asked Tapta, when asked about his latest song that has caused quite some furore in Manipur.
Amidst the ethnic violence that has engulfed the state since 3 May, Jayenta Loukrakpam, known by his stage name Tapta, a popular Meitei singer based in Imphal, released a controversial song on Friday, 7 July. Among other things, the song says "Meiteis will never have peace until every Kuki is killed."
There are other lines as well from the song that could qualify as hate speech or even incitement to genocide. Here are some of the lines.
Some of the lyrics from Tapta's new song.
(Illustration: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
The lyrics also contain a derogatory claim about the Indian Army. The song with the aforementioned lyrics can be found below.
Tapta entered the music scene in Manipur with a hard-hitting debut album called 'Power of Attraction', and has cultivated a cult following ever since, having a fanbase among across all communities in Manipur.
The Quint spoke to Tapta about his song, in a telephone conversation. Here is what he had to say in his defence.
'They Started This War': Tapta Blames Kukis for Violence"I put out this song on Friday, 7 July. Violence has been going on since 3 May. I waited for two months before writing the song, two months. Kukis don’t want to live with us. I might also release another song in the coming Friday. Kukis are committing crimes, that’s why I have written this song," asserted the 57-year-old Meitei singer.
When asked about his lyrics that accuse the Indian Army of siding with the Kuki community, Tapta told The Quint that he was told this by the Meiteis living in Churachandpur and Moirang. "They have said that because of the Kukis, there is no peace. They have said these things, and therefore, I have written it into a song."
Tapta then went on to blame the Kukis for the ongoing violence.
Tapta, in conversation with The Quint"They (the Kukis) have said that they will kill us. They are still preparing to attack. They started this war, we were living in peace. It was their solidarity march. Who all participated in that, do you know? They burned houses and killed people. In Churachandpur, in Moreh. They have guns, We don’t have anything, not even guns. The indigenous Kuki militants plus migrant Kuki terrorists plus the Indian central force, all of them combined are attacking the Meiteis. What have Meiteis done wrong? We have not done anything. Meiteis are only defending. They have guns, snipers, and sophisticated automatic rifles. What do we have?"
The award winning musician, however, also went to say that Meiteis want peace and that they will welcome the Kukis with open arms. "Through my song, I am telling the Kukis, that you are still welcome. We want peace. But if they don’t, then we shall see," Tapta added, in what appeared to be a veiled threat.
'Writing From a War Zone, You Won't Understand'Tapta's main defense throughout the conversation for his genocidal song was that he is writing in the context of a war zone.
Tapta, in conversation with The Quint"Where have I written this song from? I am writing it from a war zone. This is not a song written during a state of peace. What will be lyrics be? You are sitting in Delhi. How will you understand? I am not writing it sitting in Delhi. I am writing it in Imphal. Understand the sentiment. Before this, what did I write? For two months, I was hoping for peace. But peace did not come. I waited for two months. Waited for peace, waited for PM Modi. Neither came."
When repeatedly questioned about how his song contravenes his desire for peace, the singer merely said, "Why don't the indigenous Kukis surrender? Otherwise, more Meiteis will die."
When asked about his Kuki fanbase, "Yes, I have Kuki fans, but they are harming us. They are with Kuki terrorists. We will warmly welcome the Kukis if they stop the violence. Why are the Kukis staying with the terrorists? Why are they demanding Kukiland?"
He added that he is not afraid of going to jail. "Even if they file a police complaint, I am not scared of jail. They can send me to jail. This is for my motherland. I can become a martyr for Manipur. Meiteis have done nothing wrong. Kukis have done us wrong."
The Quint reached out to multiple authorities within the state's police department including the director general of police, the superintendent of police and the station officer in Imphal, and the SP in Bishnupur, to ask whether the police have taken any cognisance of the song and the hate speech in its lyrics. None of them responded to The Quint's calls or emails This article shall be updated with their responses as soon as they come.
However, Churachandpur Superintendent of Police Karthik Malladi did tell The Quint that no police complaint has been filed at the district police station, and no Kuki leader or organisation has approached the police regarding the same, yet.
