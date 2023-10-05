Mehmood Maulvi opens up another Pandora's box

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Discloses that he asked Usman Dar to tell the truth
Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmood Maulvi has stirred another controversy suggesting that the May 9 tragedy was orchestrated within the President’s House, and that he had called on Usman Dar to disclose the details of what transpired.
Former National Assembly member Mehmood Maulvi, who left the PTI, has made shocking claims about the organization of the May 9 catastrophe. He concurs with Usman Dar's assertion that the software was not updated.
Read also: Usman Dar quits PTI, politics
He disclosed that he had spoken to Usman Dar a few months ago and asked him to tell the truth, adding that Dar had been present in the meeting prior to the May 9 incidents, where it was allegedly decided to enter the General Headquarters (GHQ). Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Zaidi, and other prominent individuals are said to have attended the conference.
It's important to note that in a recent interview with a private television channel, the former special assistant, after leaving PTI and politics, directly blamed PTI Chairman Imran Khan for the May 9 occurrences.
