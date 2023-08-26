What's new

Meet The Young Muslim Scientists, Engineers Who Contributed To India’s Moon Mission Success

third eye

third eye

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Aug 24, 2008
Messages
18,430
Reaction score
13
Country
India
Location
India
NEW DELHI—Meet some of the Muslim scientists and engineers who contributed to India’s moon mission success.

Together with other scientists, they played an important role in the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 project team that wrote a new history in the world of space science and technology, bringing immense laurels to the country.

Because of our scientists, India now ranks counts with the US, Russia, and China – countries that have mastered in spacecraft technology. It would not be wrong to say that India has emerged as one of the “Vishwa Guru” (world leaders) in spacecraft science.

Here are the names and brief biodata of the few Muslims scientists who were part of the Chandrayaan-3 team.

*SANA FIROZ, a B.Tech. (2006-2010) in electronics and communications engineering from Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology at Gorakhpur in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, is among the 54 female scientists and engineers who contributed to the success of the Chandrayaan-3.

Sana, who hails from the small town of Mau, neighbouring Azamgarh, has been working with ISRO at Mohali since 2013.

  • 72ff3e9f-8b3e-49e6-bf0a-d06fee156706.jpg
  • Husband-wife, Sana Firoz, and Yasser, who were part of the Chandrayaan-3 that landed successfully at the moon’s surface on August 23, 2023.
*Sana’s husband YASSER AMMAR, also a B.Tech.(2006-2010) in electronics and communications engineering from Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology at Gorakhpur in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, was also in the Chandrayaan-3 project team. Yasser is a native of Gorakhpur, the hometown of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Yasser also works at ISRO’s Mohali facility.

Yasser, who has been working with ISRO since 2010, has written several research papers, including one on “Design and development of Silicon Photomultiplier for Photon Counting Applications” published in the Journal of Spacecraft Technology, a prestigious research journal published by ISRO.

*MOHAMMED SABIR ALAM, is another engineer, who played an important role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Holding a B Tech degree inaerospace, aeronautical, and astronautical engineering from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), he has been working at ISRO’s Thiruvananthapuram centre since 2018.
1693030906864.png

AREEB AHMAD, a B.Tech in mechanical engineering (2015-19 batch) from Jamia Millia Islamia, is a young scientist who contributed immensely to the success of the Chandrayaan-3. He hails from Muzaffarnagar district of UP. Posted at ISRO’s Sriharikota facility, Areeb was part of an inspection team before the Chandrayaan-3 was launched in July 14, 2023. The spacecraft landed at the lunar south pole region of the moon on August 23, 2023, in a span of six weeks.

1693030997481.png


AKHTEDAR ABBAS, a native of the Gonda district in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and posted at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, also worked with the Chandrayaan-3 project, bringing immense pride to the nation. A B.Tech (2006-2010) from Aligarh Muslim University and an M.Tech from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, he has been working with ISRO since March 2015. Before joining ISRO, he worked as a professor at the DIT University in Dehradun and Operations Manager at Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

1693031049039.png


ISHRAT JAMAL, who was also associated with the Chandrayaan-3 project, is a B Tech in electrical engineering from AMU and an M Tech in Power and Control from IIT, Kanpur. He has been working with ISRO for the last six years. He is currently posted at ISRO’s research facility in Bengaluru.
1693031095988.png


I am a power electronics engineer with experience in the design and development of space qualified Electronic Power Conditioners (EPCs)/Power Supplies for various Radio Frequency (RF) subsystems, such as Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) and Travelling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTAs), of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payloads,” he says in a post on a social media platform.

1693031196468.png



Khushboo Mirza, is another Muslim woman scientist, who was involved in the Chandrayaan-3 project. She is a B.Tech. in Electronics Engineering from Aligarh Muslim University and works at the ISRO centre in Greater Noida.

She is an experienced scientist skilled in ArcGIS products. ArcGIS is a family of client, server, and online geographic information system (GIS) software developed and maintained by Esri (Environmental Systems Research Institute). Esri is an American multinational geographic information system software company.


1693031237385.png



Another Muslim engineer involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission is Mohd Kashif, a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia. He joined ISRO at its Bengaluru centre in December 2021. He obtained the top rank in ISRO recruitment in 2021.
 
third eye said:
NEW DELHI—Meet some of the Muslim scientists and engineers who contributed to India’s moon mission success.

Together with other scientists, they played an important role in the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 project team that wrote a new history in the world of space science and technology, bringing immense laurels to the country.

Because of our scientists, India now ranks counts with the US, Russia, and China – countries that have mastered in spacecraft technology. It would not be wrong to say that India has emerged as one of the “Vishwa Guru” (world leaders) in spacecraft science.

Here are the names and brief biodata of the few Muslims scientists who were part of the Chandrayaan-3 team.

*SANA FIROZ, a B.Tech. (2006-2010) in electronics and communications engineering from Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology at Gorakhpur in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, is among the 54 female scientists and engineers who contributed to the success of the Chandrayaan-3.

Sana, who hails from the small town of Mau, neighbouring Azamgarh, has been working with ISRO at Mohali since 2013.

  • 72ff3e9f-8b3e-49e6-bf0a-d06fee156706.jpg
  • Husband-wife, Sana Firoz, and Yasser, who were part of the Chandrayaan-3 that landed successfully at the moon’s surface on August 23, 2023.
*Sana’s husband YASSER AMMAR, also a B.Tech.(2006-2010) in electronics and communications engineering from Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology at Gorakhpur in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, was also in the Chandrayaan-3 project team. Yasser is a native of Gorakhpur, the hometown of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Yasser also works at ISRO’s Mohali facility.

Yasser, who has been working with ISRO since 2010, has written several research papers, including one on “Design and development of Silicon Photomultiplier for Photon Counting Applications” published in the Journal of Spacecraft Technology, a prestigious research journal published by ISRO.

*MOHAMMED SABIR ALAM, is another engineer, who played an important role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Holding a B Tech degree inaerospace, aeronautical, and astronautical engineering from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), he has been working at ISRO’s Thiruvananthapuram centre since 2018.
View attachment 948727
AREEB AHMAD, a B.Tech in mechanical engineering (2015-19 batch) from Jamia Millia Islamia, is a young scientist who contributed immensely to the success of the Chandrayaan-3. He hails from Muzaffarnagar district of UP. Posted at ISRO’s Sriharikota facility, Areeb was part of an inspection team before the Chandrayaan-3 was launched in July 14, 2023. The spacecraft landed at the lunar south pole region of the moon on August 23, 2023, in a span of six weeks.

View attachment 948728

AKHTEDAR ABBAS, a native of the Gonda district in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and posted at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, also worked with the Chandrayaan-3 project, bringing immense pride to the nation. A B.Tech (2006-2010) from Aligarh Muslim University and an M.Tech from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, he has been working with ISRO since March 2015. Before joining ISRO, he worked as a professor at the DIT University in Dehradun and Operations Manager at Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

View attachment 948729

ISHRAT JAMAL, who was also associated with the Chandrayaan-3 project, is a B Tech in electrical engineering from AMU and an M Tech in Power and Control from IIT, Kanpur. He has been working with ISRO for the last six years. He is currently posted at ISRO’s research facility in Bengaluru.
View attachment 948730

I am a power electronics engineer with experience in the design and development of space qualified Electronic Power Conditioners (EPCs)/Power Supplies for various Radio Frequency (RF) subsystems, such as Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) and Travelling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTAs), of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payloads,” he says in a post on a social media platform.

View attachment 948731


Khushboo Mirza, is another Muslim woman scientist, who was involved in the Chandrayaan-3 project. She is a B.Tech. in Electronics Engineering from Aligarh Muslim University and works at the ISRO centre in Greater Noida.

She is an experienced scientist skilled in ArcGIS products. ArcGIS is a family of client, server, and online geographic information system (GIS) software developed and maintained by Esri (Environmental Systems Research Institute). Esri is an American multinational geographic information system software company.


View attachment 948732


Another Muslim engineer involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission is Mohd Kashif, a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia. He joined ISRO at its Bengaluru centre in December 2021. He obtained the top rank in ISRO recruitment in 2021.
Click to expand...
I somehow feel bringing their religion out, diminishes their contribution. They become a sort of odd man out symbols. Please consider this my personal opinion kindly, as others can have other opinions.

One can disagree with me but, I see them all as Indians who are helping us succeed as a nation. I salute their contribution towards our nation's success, and wish them all many many more successes. May they take up more ambitious projects, and make us all proud.

Thank you Ladies and Gents
 
This sums up the issue india has in their society. A mighty fine achievement has to be tarnished with by bringing religion into it.
The elephant in the room will not go away.
India should try promoting Indian success rather than breaking it down. It shows the cracks and strains in their society by the writer of the article and the OP where they have to enlighten us that - look at us - we have Muslims here that have contributed - why shouldn’t you have Muslims? They are Indian first aren’t they?
 

Similar threads

N
Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit, says ISRO
Replies
12
Views
683
nahtanbob
N
GamoAccu
Indian Actor arrested for mocking moon mission
Replies
7
Views
193
hatehs
hatehs
GamoAccu
How ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 got helped from NASA and ESA
Replies
4
Views
179
indushek
indushek
Vanguard One
India launches its latest lunar rocket Chandrayaan-3 as it works toward Artemis Accords goal of manned mission to the Moon
Replies
1
Views
196
legacytiger18
L
N
ISRO Chandrayaan-3 moon mission: India’s third lunar spacecraft integrated with launch vehicle
Replies
0
Views
131
NG Missile Vessels
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom