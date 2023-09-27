What's new

Meerut: Pack of violent Hindus assault Muslim college student for wearing a skullcap

Waiting pakistani members to show some sympathy for their Uyghur muslims brothers and sisters also... Before opening gun on india... Thanks

China sentences Muslim Uighur scholar to life in prison: rights group

China has sentenced a well-respected Uighur Muslim academic to life in prison on charges of "endangering state security", a US-based rights group has said. Rights advocates have accused China of launching a mass internment campaign targeting Uighurs, along with abuses such as forced...
pdf.defence.pk
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Waiting pakistani members to show some sympathy for their Uyghur muslims brothers and sisters also... Before opening gun on india... Thanks

China sentences Muslim Uighur scholar to life in prison: rights group

China has sentenced a well-respected Uighur Muslim academic to life in prison on charges of "endangering state security", a US-based rights group has said. Rights advocates have accused China of launching a mass internment campaign targeting Uighurs, along with abuses such as forced...
pdf.defence.pk
Click to expand...

Look at this pajeet trying to deflect and change the topic
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Waiting pakistani members to show some sympathy for their Uyghur muslims brothers and sisters also... Before opening gun on india... Thanks

China sentences Muslim Uighur scholar to life in prison: rights group

China has sentenced a well-respected Uighur Muslim academic to life in prison on charges of "endangering state security", a US-based rights group has said. Rights advocates have accused China of launching a mass internment campaign targeting Uighurs, along with abuses such as forced...
pdf.defence.pk
Click to expand...
This Chindoo's reaction to his OWN COMPATRIOT getting violently assaulted by a pack of Poojari rats is to....talk about Uyghurs! Incredible!
 
Areesh said:
Look at this pajeet trying to deflect and change the topic
Click to expand...
I am helping and trying to understand if they consider Uyghur as muslim or not by pakistani members?

Or love for muslims brother and sister gets change based on the national interests and dollars..

Because they way you people talk about kashmiri, indian muslims and Palestinian people, never saw about the Uyghur Muslims
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
I am helping and trying to understand if they consider Uyghur as muslim or not?

Or love for muslims brother and sister gets change based on the national interests and dollars..
Click to expand...

F*ck China and F*ck its communist government

Now you come back to topic instead of trying to change topic like a typical pajeet
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
F*ck China and F*ck its communist government. Now you come back to topic instead of trying to change topic like a typical pajeet
Click to expand...
He won't say anything. He says we're influenced by dollars and national interest to look the other way with Uyghurs. So what is he influenced by when he looks the other way when fellow citizens are beaten and murdered?
 
Areesh said:
F*ck China and F*ck its communist government

Now you come back to topic instead of trying to change topic like a typical pajeet
Click to expand...
Appreciated.. But would be better if you raise your concern for your muslim brother and sister as you do against when about in india.

I even don't abuse china. Thanks
 

Similar threads

hatehs
"You shouldn’t wear the skullcap when in uniform" - footage of radical Hindu female passenger harassing Muslim bus conductor goes viral
2
Replies
28
Views
467
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
[THROWBACK] Principal suspended and booked for starting event in Maharashtra college with Islamic prayer
Replies
1
Views
143
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
hatehs
Maharashtra: Pack of Chindoos savagely assault a Muslim deliveryman
Replies
0
Views
285
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
[THROWBACK] Muslim professor SUSPENDED after Hindus protest over him praying on campus at Aligarh college
Replies
0
Views
122
hatehs
hatehs
jamahir
India - Rape of boy after drugging; Muslim League leaders arrested
2
Replies
15
Views
689
NagaBaba
NagaBaba

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom