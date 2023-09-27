Meerut: Pack of violent Hindus assault Muslim college student for wearing a skullcap

hatehs
Waiting pakistani members to show some sympathy for their Uyghur muslims brothers and sisters also... Before opening gun on india... Thanks
China sentences Muslim Uighur scholar to life in prison: rights groupChina has sentenced a well-respected Uighur Muslim academic to life in prison on charges of "endangering state security", a US-based rights group has said. Rights advocates have accused China of launching a mass internment campaign targeting Uighurs, along with abuses such as forced...pdf.defence.pk
This Chindoo's reaction to his OWN COMPATRIOT getting violently assaulted by a pack of Poojari rats is to....talk about Uyghurs! Incredible!Waiting pakistani members to show some sympathy for their Uyghur muslims brothers and sisters also... Before opening gun on india... Thanks
I am helping and trying to understand if they consider Uyghur as muslim or not by pakistani members?Look at this pajeet trying to deflect and change the topic
I am helping and trying to understand if they consider Uyghur as muslim or not?
Or love for muslims brother and sister gets change based on the national interests and dollars..
He won't say anything. He says we're influenced by dollars and national interest to look the other way with Uyghurs. So what is he influenced by when he looks the other way when fellow citizens are beaten and murdered?F*ck China and F*ck its communist government. Now you come back to topic instead of trying to change topic like a typical pajeet
Appreciated.. But would be better if you raise your concern for your muslim brother and sister as you do against when about in india.F*ck China and F*ck its communist government
Now you come back to topic instead of trying to change topic like a typical pajeet