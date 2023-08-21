What's new

Medal Table: World Athletics Championships 2023 (US #1, China #36)

1692655273645.png


@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @KAL-EL @gambit US sweeps the 100m for the first time since Justin Gatlin and Bowie in 2017 as Sha'Carri Richardson adds to Noah Lyles gold in the men's 100m at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Total and complete domination by the US.

@beijingwalker Where you at? China can only win in Ping-Pong and Darts lmaooooo. It's so ridiculous how far behind you guys are in real sports. China is not even on the table lol

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693732634122129695
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693715235050250296
 
Isn't swimming a real sport?

By the way, the U.S. only relies on African immigrants to rule the track and field, whereas we can rule the pool without using immigrants.

IMG_20230822_070638.jpg
 

