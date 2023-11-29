Meat Industry of Pakistan

​

Pakistan Meat Exports.

.,.,.,Pakistan's meat exports are growing about 30% a year, up from $29 million in 2005 to $243.5 million in 2015, according to report in Globalmeatnews.com.Rapid growth in meat production and exports is supported by an ongoing livestock revolution in the country. The Pakistani livestock sector now contributes about 56.3% of the value of agriculture and nearly 11% to the overall gross domestic product. Milk is the single most important commodity in this sector.“In the next three to five years, livestock sector should grow 4-5% per annum and its contribution to GDP looks set to remain in double digits”, says a senior official of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research . In FY16, livestock growth was 3.6% and its 11.6% contribution to GDP value-addition.While the global meat industry provides food and a livelihood for billions of people, it also has significant environmental and health consequences for the planet. The key is moderation in meat consumption to maintain good health and protect the environment.Pakistan's per capita meat consumption has nearly tripled since 2000. It has grown with higher per capita incomes and increasing urbanization. Meat exports are also accelerating at a rate of 30% a year. Meat consumption and exports are supported by an ongoing livestock revolution in the country. The Pakistani livestock sector now contributes about 56.3% of the value of agriculture and nearly 11% to the country's overall gross domestic product. Milk is the single most important commodity in this sector.