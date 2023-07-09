مبارکاں: Pakistani PUBG player married, converted to Hindu and name of children also changed

Hero786
After release on bail, she gave interview on Indian NDTV.
اب یہ روز خود بھی اور بچوں کو بھی گائے کا گوبر اور پیشاب پلائے گی
"India Is Mine Now": Pak Woman Who Fell In Love With UP Man On PUBG
India's Sachin Meena and Pakistan's Seema Haider are looking to start a new chapter as they walk out of prison on a rain-soaked Saturday after getting bail.
www.ndtv.com
'Kam Se Kam Bacche Lauta Do...': Shocked Husband Of Pakistani Woman Who Ran Away To India To Live With Lover
Ghulam Haider, who works in the tile business in Saudi Arabia, learned about the incident through media coverage featuring his children.
Out on bail, Pak woman says adopted.. Hinduism, changed kids' names too
اب یہ روز خود بھی اور بچوں کو بھی گائے کا گوبر اور پیشاب پلائے گی
