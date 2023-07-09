What's new

مبارکاں: Pakistani PUBG player married, converted to Hindu and name of children also changed

After release on bail, she gave interview on Indian NDTV.

"India Is Mine Now": Pak Woman Who Fell In Love With UP Man On PUBG

India's Sachin Meena and Pakistan's Seema Haider are looking to start a new chapter as they walk out of prison on a rain-soaked Saturday after getting bail.
'Kam Se Kam Bacche Lauta Do...': Shocked Husband Of Pakistani Woman Who Ran Away To India To Live With Lover​

Ghulam Haider, who works in the tile business in Saudi Arabia, learned about the incident through media coverage featuring his children.

Ghulam Haider, who works in the tile business in Saudi Arabia, learned about the incident through media coverage featuring his children. In his video statement, he humbly requested the Indian Government, specifically Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to facilitate the repatriation of his three daughters to Pakistan. Ghulam Haider emphasized the tremendous sacrifices he had made while working abroad to provide for his family, expressing deep anguish at seeing his children caught up in such a predicament.

'Kam Se Kam Bacche Lauta Do...': Shocked Husband Of Pakistani Woman Who Ran Away To India To Live With Lover

Ghulam Haider, who works in the tile business in Saudi Arabia, learned about the incident through media coverage featuring his children.
bhagorri.PNG


Out on bail, Pak woman says adopted.. Hinduism, changed kids' names too​


اب یہ روز خود بھی اور بچوں کو بھی گائے کا گوبر اور پیشاب پلائے گی
 
At least children should be returned to the father. They now have PUBG crazy parents 🤦‍♂️
14 year PUBG gamer killed mother, 2 sisters, brother.

Ban sought on PUBG after teen guns down mother, siblings | The Express Tribune

Punjab Police took into custody an 18-year-old "PUBG addict" after he allegedly shot dead his mother, sister and brother in their sleep a few days ago
Teen PUBG player detained over familicide in Lahore

Police arrest a 14-year-old boy who allegedly killed his mother, three siblings after being influenced by the online game, PubG.
"My husband is a Hindu, so I am a Hindu. I feel I am an Indian now," Seema told media who ran away with 4 Children from Pakistan​


1) His husband is Hindu
2) She is now Hindu
3) She is Indian

It seems pure political statement, to get Indian citizenship and live with so called lover.

I did not understand how is he (Indian), her husband, when she did not get divorced from Pakistani husband.

I do not know Indian govt will give her divorce from Pakistani one, as country is different.

It seems Modi govt will allow her to live in India, as she is giving statements to make them happy. My Husband is Hindu, I am Hindu, I am Indian now.

I think she has 2 husbands at a time. Wow
 
What a bizarre story all around, feel bad for the kids & her husband (old one?)

Life's hard for an honorable man,
he left his wife & kid's for Gulf so he can take care of em, meanwhile she is going around playing PUBG, cheating, not taking care of her kids 😔😕

She dishonored herself, her family, her people
 
Pakistani Husband will be upset maximum 2-3 years for wife, until he married to an other girl.
He is working in Saudi, i have heard he is businessman there, this was the reason she has money she traveled to Nepal from Saudi and then to India by bus (so that visa check not happen).

Real issue is of Children, when she is unfaithful to husband, then she might be not faithful to her children.
 
"My husband is a Hindu, so I am a Hindu. I feel I am an Indian now," Seema told media who ran away with 4 Children from Pakistan​


1) His husband is Hindu
2) She is now Hindu
3) She is Indian

It seems pure political statement, to get Indian citizenship and live with so called lover.

I did not understand how is he (Indian), her husband, when she did not get divorced from Pakistani husband.

I do not know Indian govt will give her divorce from Pakistani one, as country is different.

It seems Modi govt will allow her to live in India, as she is giving statements to make them happy. My Husband is Hindu, I am Hindu, I am Indian now.

I think she has 2 husbands at a time. Wow
I think the court will rule that she has to get the divorce first. That’s my guess.

Also, as she has claimed that ‘her life in danger due to her conversion to Hinduism,’ the court is NOT deporting her to Pakistan under any circumstances.
 
at the least the father deserves visitation rights. Maybe even custody of the children
 
I think the court will rule that she has to get the divorce first. That’s my guess.

Also, as she has claimed that ‘her life in danger due to her conversion to Hinduism,’ the court is NOT deporting her to Pakistan under any circumstances.
The Indian government must absolutely refrain from deporting this woman to the Islamic State of Pakistan, as it would expose her to the imminent danger of being targeted and killed by Islamists. Any secular government that genuinely upholds human values would never engage in such an act. If the Indian government willingly endangers the life of a woman, it will significantly erode its standing and reputation within the international community. It is crucial to bear in mind that the country in question, Pakistan, is an Islamic state deeply rooted in a jihadist ideology that promotes the senseless killing of individuals without any justifiable cause.
 
Pakistani Husband will be upset maximum 2-3 years for wife, until he married to an other girl.
He is working in Saudi, i have heard he is businessman there, this was the reason she has money she traveled to Nepal from Saudi and then to India by bus (so that visa check not happen).

Real issue is of Children, when she is unfaithful to husband, then she might be not faithful to her children.
I am pleased for the woman's situation. While India and Nepal, despite their imperfections when compared to Canada, can still be considered relatively safe havens for women, Islamic countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan, and others are, regrettably, characterized as hellish environments for women.
 
Also, as she has claimed that ‘her life in danger due to her conversion to Hinduism,’ the court is NOT deporting her to Pakistan under any circumstances.
Court will not deport her, reason is: Hindu Love Jihad
If man was Muslim and woman Hindu, then decision will be opposite.

If issue is conversion, then there is no Muslim in India?
she can be killed by an Muslim,
there are lot of examples, a woman converted in Germany, killed by Afghani.

Kanhaiya Lal was Hindu killed by 2 Muslims.

So, it is lame excuse, Indian court want to safe her.

Conversion to Muslim is bad, its Love Jihad.
Conversion to Hinduism is OK.

The Indian government must absolutely refrain from deporting this woman to the Islamic State of Pakistan, as it would expose her to the imminent danger of being targeted and killed by Islamists.
There are no Jihadi in India? Lol

When Indian parliament can be attacked, then this woman is not safe in India too.
 
I'm pleased she's gone to India and converted to Hinduism, one less biatch around ....
 

