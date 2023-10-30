What's new

May 9 a plan of 'filthy individuals', will always be with Pakistan Army: Rashid

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
17,430
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench orders authorities to de-seal Lal Haveli
1698692857244.png

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench ordered the authorities to de-seal Lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The court's Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf heard a case related to Lal Haveli, the residence of the former minister, during which Sheikh Rashid himself appeared in court donning a 'black coat'.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718866091978711507

After the hearing, Sheikh Rashid told the media in a formal interaction that May 9 was a program of some “filthy individuals”, adding that he was with the Pakistan Army yesterday and will always remain so.

After the hearing, the Awami Muslim League chief said Justice Waqas Rauf of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench has given a historic decision, adding that he was innocent in all three cases.

He further claimed he had lost 30 kilogrammes of weight, adding he was wearing a coat he last wore in college. He also said his health was not in a good shape and that his medical reports have just arrived.

Sheikh Rashid said that his arrest was required in a case of October 5, adding that instead of picking up his driver, he should be called to the police station. “If my arrest is required, call me and I will come,” he maintained.

Sheikh Rashid further called the Pakistan Army a great army, and said Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG) Nadeem Anjum were the nation’s pride.

General Munir was the pride of his city and a great soldier, he said, adding that he had never spoken against the army.

Sheikh Rashid that “the 40-day retreat” had made him a new person. He further said he would contest the next election against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on both the seats in Rawalpindi.

He told the media that his nephew Rashid Shafiq's father is very unwell.
www.samaa.tv

May 9 a plan of 'filthy individuals', will always be with Pakistan Army: Rashid

Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench orders authorities to de-seal Lal Haveli
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
PTI ally Sheikh Rashid arrested in Rawalpindi: lawyer
Replies
8
Views
479
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sheikh Rashid to launch 'amnesty mission' for May 9 incidents participants
Replies
2
Views
174
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LHC acquits PML-N's Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case
Replies
12
Views
228
IceCold
IceCold
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran nominated as prime accused in May 9 cases
Replies
5
Views
267
Hyde
Hyde
HAIDER
Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s post-arrest bail plea in Zardari remarks case
Replies
2
Views
478
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom