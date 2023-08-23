Massive wildfires in Greece,sabotage suspected

The last few days,there have been fires again,in various places of the country. As if it was an organized plan,wildfires started appearing and the fires are so intense and hard to take out,that we're talking about a new national tragedy.Thrace and especially the area near Evros and around Alexandroupoli,have some of the worst fires right now.The amount of smoke is crazyAlthough in various places,mostly south or in some islands,there were various arsonists arrested. A crazy man,in another part of Greece a seasonal fireman (suspicious) there are also cases of sabotage: In Rhodes,a German "tourist" was arrested trying to start a fire.Then there were rumors that illegal immigrants in various parts of Thrace,were starting the fires on purpose. Eventually,the rumors were true and 13 illegals of Pakistani and Syrian descent,were arrested after they were found trying to start fires by local citizens on patrol.There are more locals talking about illegals trying to start or having started fires in Thrace. The people are frustrated. The destruction is immense. Houses,monasteries,entire forests have been burnt. People and livestock have died. And there was a report from a channel that whole band of illegals carrying equipment for arson and also armed,were arrested by the police after shooting back at them.On top of all that,gypsy looters appeared at a factory and neighborhoods to grab whatever they can,when everybody left to save their lives.