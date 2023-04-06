What's new

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel

www.jpost.com

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

One Israeli injured by shrapnel, another while seeking shelter • Netanyahu convenes security cabinet with top IDF officials
Pakistan and Muslim countries need to provide meaningful support to the Palestinians so that they can defend themselves. Israeli barbarity needs to be answered in a befitting manner, Pakistan Zindabad, Palestine Zindabad.
 
The revenge starts tonight. Lebanon and Gaza will be hit. Iran will be hit in Syria as well as at home - which will come later.

Insha'allah Israel exacts a heavy price and reaps a successful harvest of IslamoFascists.

khansaheeb said:
Pakistan and Muslim countries need to provide meaningful support to the Palestinians so that they can defend themselves. Israeli barbarity needs to be answered in a befitting manner, Pakistan Zindabad, Palestine Zindabad.
You should first provide meaningful support to your stagnant bankrupt country.
 
Trench Broom said:
The revenge starts tonight. Lebanon and Gaza will be hit. Iran will be hit in Syria as well as at home - which will come later.

Insha'allah Israel exacts a heavy price and reaps a successful harvest of IslamoFascists.


You should first provide meaningful support to your stagnant bankrupt country.
Trench Broom said:
I see you're angry that your Islamofascist heroes created a pothole in Israel and smashed a shop's windows, and in return they will die tonight.

Good. I'm glad you're angry. Keep that anger boiling as you watch Lebanon and Gaza get hit tonight during Ramadan. Allahu Akbar!!

You want to play stupid games, then be prepared to win the stupid prize.
mangochutney said:
Chillout bro, it's Ramadan, have some mercy on his dignity.
 
Trench Broom said:
The revenge starts tonight. Lebanon and Gaza will be hit. Iran will be hit in Syria as well as at home - which will come later.

Insha'allah Israel exacts a heavy price and reaps a successful harvest of IslamoFascists.


You should first provide meaningful support to your stagnant bankrupt country.
you chickened out eventually...no massive retalation.
 
mulj said:
you chickened out eventually...no massive retalation.
Syria and Iran are still to be hit, which will come soon. Deaths will be in these two locations because Iran was behind this attack and used 'palestinian' fodder to carry it out.
 
Trench Broom said:
Syria and Iran are still to be hit, which will come soon. Deaths will be in these two locations because Iran was behind this attack and used 'palestinian' fodder to carry it out.
Calm down and take snickers, obviousky you are to weak for two fronts battles and got outsmarted by Hamas.
 

