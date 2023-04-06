Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel

Dirty motherfucking pussy .

No life motherfucker weak as a wet paper bag who’s only purpose in life is to troll on a Pakistani Muslim forum

Dirty low life motherfucking virgin sodimite no life no hope in life only bad in he’s bedroom behind a PC screen acting macho on a Pakistani Muslim forum which you are not part of in any sense

Motherfucking low life sunburnt paleface disease inflicted european son of a bitch has to sit on our forum for purpose in he’s life .



Go clean your uncles stains off your mommy’s panties after you sniff them to get your sexual desires little failure in life boy .



Has to use Muslim words on a Muslim predominantly Pakistani forum to feel existence In he’s miserable life shit stabbing motherfucker



Only thing you european pale face skin failure bastards have bought to the holy land is your speciality -homosexuality and diseases , nasty dirty sunburnt motherfucker there was no homos nor diseases until you disease ridden motherfuckers got kicked out by the first world and ended up in the holy land



Enemies of God attacking worshippers on there holy month because you can’t follow not one if your commandments cursed bastard race



Now go **** off where you belong and come from dirty little pale face skin failure european godless motherfucker in your moms basement sniffing your uncles stains out of he’s shorts .



Filth congregating on this forum

Motherfuckers