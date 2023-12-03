Massive PL-17 Air-To-Air Missile Seen On Chinese J-16 Fighters​

China’s J-16 Fighters Showcase Advanced Long-Range Missile Arsenal​

on 2 December 2023China has exhibited its latest aviation prowess with a photograph of J-16 Flanker jets, displaying a formidable air-to-air missile arsenal. The eye-catching aspect of the arsenal is the inclusion of the large PL-17 missile, which signifies a potential leap in operational capabilities for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).The unveiled image captures a formation of J-16s demonstrating various missile loadouts, with two of the jet fighters armed notably with the PL-17—a missile speculated to be China’s answer to extended aerial warfare needs. While the jets also showcase an array of missiles covering short to very long engagement distances, it is the PL-17’s purported range and sophisticated guidance systems that steal the spotlight. This advanced missile technology suggests an enhanced ability for the PLAAF to engage high-value targets at significant distances.Originally noted seven years ago, the PL-17, also known as the PL-XX or PL-20 in some circles, remains shrouded in some degree of mystery. Nonetheless, it is deemed a very long-range air-to-air missile (AAM), equipped with a dual-pulse rocket motor and the capability to resist electronic counter. It is designed to be massive, necessitating external carriage on the likes of China’s Flanker jets, and boasting a remarkable length nearing 20 feet.The photograph circulates amidst ongoing speculation regarding the missile’s operational status. It seems to signal a readiness or near-readiness for the PL-17 to be employed within the PLAAF arsenal. Moreover, the public display of such an image by the Chinese military underscores not only a commitment to advancing air-to-air combat technology but also plays into the broader spectrum of information warfare, allowing a glimpse into China’s evolving military might.1.The photograph shows J-16 Flanker jets equipped with a range of air-to-air missiles, including the formidable PL-17 missile. This showcases China’s advanced aviation capabilities and indicates a potential leap in operational capacity for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).2.The PL-17 is speculated to be a very long-range air-to-air missile with sophisticated guidance systems and the ability to resist electronic counter. It suggests China’s move to enhance its aerial warfare capacity by engaging high-value targets from significant distances.3.Yes, the PL-17 missile was originally noted about seven years ago and is also known as the PL-XX or PL-20 in some reports.4.The PL-17 missile is exceptional due to its very long range, advanced guidance systems, and its size which is nearly 20 feet long. This makes it necessary to be carried externally on large jets like China’s Flanker series.5.While there is ongoing speculation about the operational status of the PL-17 missile, the circulation of the photograph with J-16s equipped with the PL-17 is interpreted as signaling readiness or near-readiness for its employment within the PLAAF arsenal.6.The public display is considered a part of China’s information warfare strategy, demonstrating advancements in its military capabilities to both national and international audiences as a sign of its growing military might.A missile launched from an aircraft with the purpose of destroying another aircraft.Methods used to reduce or eliminate the effectiveness of enemy electronic systems, including radar and communication systems.A rocket motor designed to have two periods of thrust, usually one for initial acceleration and a second pulse for sustained speed or altitude.Refers to the practice of carrying weapons or other equipment on the outside of an aircraft rather than internally.The aerial warfare service branch of the People’s Liberation Army, which is the armed forces of the People’s Republic of China.