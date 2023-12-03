What's new

Massive PL-17 Air-To-Air Missile Seen On Chinese J-16 Fighters

Massive PL-17 Air-To-Air Missile Seen On Chinese J-16 Fighters​

Two J-16s sport impressive air-to-air loadouts, including the big PL-17 that could be approaching operational status, if it isn’t already.

BYTYLER ROGOWAY|PUBLISHED DEC 2, 2023 2:13 PM EST

Chinese Flanker photographed with PL-17 very long-range air-to-air missile

PLAAF

China has released a photo of its J-16 Flanker derivatives tooled up with air-to-air missiles. The most impressive loadout shown out of a quartet (division) of J-16s in an overhead break pattern includes the huge PL-17 (also referred to as the PL-XX or PL-20) long-range air-to-air missile.

The image shows the formation of four jets with varying configurations of air-to-air missiles, two of which are particularly impressive. The fighters in question carry four PL-10s, one PL-12, four PL-15s, and one big PL-17. This loadout spans short to very long-range engagement envelopes, with the PL-17 providing unprecedented reach.

The caption to the photo, seen below, simply reads: "Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the PLA Air Force fly in formation during the real-combat training on November 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhao Yutong)."

<em>PLAAF</em>

PLAAF

We first saw what is now dubbed, at least unofficially, the PL-17 seven years ago. Our analysis of the missile has not changed since then. In our latest guide to China's air-to-air missiles, we state the following about the PL-17:

While the PL-15 is widely seen as the successor to the PL-12, there is also another AAM program currently under development, although details about it remain limited.

Normally known in the West as the PL-XX, this is thought to be a very long-range AAM, perhaps intended primarily to target high-value assets, like tankers and airborne early warning aircraft. Alternative designations could be PL-17 or PL-20, but they remain unconfirmed.

It seems likely that the project superseded plans for a ramjet-powered version of the PL-12, or a rival PL-21 also with a ramjet motor. The chosen new weapon instead opted for a dual-pulse rocket motor, which should have made it easier to master in technological terms.

The missile that resulted is significantly longer and broader than the PL-15, with a length of almost 20 feet. It uses a combination of four small tail fins and thrust-vectoring controls for maneuvering and is reported to have a range in excess of 186 miles, with a top speed of at least Mach 4. Guidance is thought to be achieved through a combination of a two-way datalink and an AESA seeker, which is said to be highly resistant to electronic countermeasures. With such long ranges involved, most engagements would be expected to involve targeting data provided by standoff assets, such as friendly airborne early warning aircraft, other aircraft closer to the target, ground-based radar or even satellites.

The PL-XX very long-range AAM was first sighted under the wings of a J-16 multirole fighter.

A 2016 image where the PL-17/20/XX first appeared. (Chinese Internet)

A possible optical window on the side of the nose of the missile could indicate an additional infrared seeker, which would make it far harder to defeat as it would be immune to heavy jamming in the terminal phase of the engagement. This is an established configuration, so it wouldn't be surprising if it was adopted for such a large AAM concept.

The size of the PL-XX means that for now at least, it’s restricted to external carriage. The weapon was first identified on the J-16, and in November 2016 was successfully fired from this type. The AAM may well be compatible with other Flanker-series fighters and could potentially be carried externally on the J-20. However, the current status of the weapon is somewhat unclear, with testing apparently ongoing as of 2020 but no confirmation, so far, of official service entry.

The missile, along with other Chinese far-firing air-to-air missile developments, is a massive concern to the U.S. military. These worries have largely prompted the service to work at rapidly fielding the still highly classified AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile, among other long-range air-to-air missile initiatives.

The photo showing two of its J-16s carrying the big missiles points to them being operational or close to operational. At the same time, this image was posted by the Chinese military and was meant to be seen by a Western audience. As such, the information warfare aspect of doing so cannot be dismissed.

Massive PL-17 Air-To-Air Missile Seen On Chinese J-16 Fighters

Two J-16s sport impressive air-to-air loadouts, including the big PL-17 that could be approaching operational status, if it isn't already.
China’s J-16 Fighters Showcase Advanced Long-Range Missile Arsenal​

on 2 December 2023


High-definition image showcasing a group of state-of-the-art jet fighters, equipped with advanced long-range missile arsenals. The jet fighters are Chinese J-16s in metallic grey color with a sleek design, nose-mounted radars, dual engines, swing-back wings, and a streamlined tail. They are parked in an organized manner on a large airstrip under a clear sky. The foreground of the image gives a good view of the long-range missiles attached to the aircraft. In the background, you can see a combination of mountains, fields, and control towers.



China has exhibited its latest aviation prowess with a photograph of J-16 Flanker jets, displaying a formidable air-to-air missile arsenal. The eye-catching aspect of the arsenal is the inclusion of the large PL-17 missile, which signifies a potential leap in operational capabilities for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

The unveiled image captures a formation of J-16s demonstrating various missile loadouts, with two of the jet fighters armed notably with the PL-17—a missile speculated to be China’s answer to extended aerial warfare needs. While the jets also showcase an array of missiles covering short to very long engagement distances, it is the PL-17’s purported range and sophisticated guidance systems that steal the spotlight. This advanced missile technology suggests an enhanced ability for the PLAAF to engage high-value targets at significant distances.

Originally noted seven years ago, the PL-17, also known as the PL-XX or PL-20 in some circles, remains shrouded in some degree of mystery. Nonetheless, it is deemed a very long-range air-to-air missile (AAM), equipped with a dual-pulse rocket motor and the capability to resist electronic counter. It is designed to be massive, necessitating external carriage on the likes of China’s Flanker jets, and boasting a remarkable length nearing 20 feet.

The photograph circulates amidst ongoing speculation regarding the missile’s operational status. It seems to signal a readiness or near-readiness for the PL-17 to be employed within the PLAAF arsenal. Moreover, the public display of such an image by the Chinese military underscores not only a commitment to advancing air-to-air combat technology but also plays into the broader spectrum of information warfare, allowing a glimpse into China’s evolving military might.

FAQ Section:
1. What is the significance of the photograph featuring J-16 Flanker jets released by China?
The photograph shows J-16 Flanker jets equipped with a range of air-to-air missiles, including the formidable PL-17 missile. This showcases China’s advanced aviation capabilities and indicates a potential leap in operational capacity for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).
2. What is the PL-17 missile?
The PL-17 is speculated to be a very long-range air-to-air missile with sophisticated guidance systems and the ability to resist electronic counter. It suggests China’s move to enhance its aerial warfare capacity by engaging high-value targets from significant distances.

3. Has the PL-17 missile been in development for long?
Yes, the PL-17 missile was originally noted about seven years ago and is also known as the PL-XX or PL-20 in some reports.
4. What makes the PL-17 missile notable among other missiles?
The PL-17 missile is exceptional due to its very long range, advanced guidance systems, and its size which is nearly 20 feet long. This makes it necessary to be carried externally on large jets like China’s Flanker series.

5. Is the PL-17 missile currently operational within the PLAAF?
While there is ongoing speculation about the operational status of the PL-17 missile, the circulation of the photograph with J-16s equipped with the PL-17 is interpreted as signaling readiness or near-readiness for its employment within the PLAAF arsenal.

6. What might be the strategic reasons behind China’s public display of this missile technology?
The public display is considered a part of China’s information warfare strategy, demonstrating advancements in its military capabilities to both national and international audiences as a sign of its growing military might.

Definitions:
Air-to-Air Missile (AAM): A missile launched from an aircraft with the purpose of destroying another aircraft.
Electronic Counter: Methods used to reduce or eliminate the effectiveness of enemy electronic systems, including radar and communication systems.
Dual-Pulse Rocket Motor: A rocket motor designed to have two periods of thrust, usually one for initial acceleration and a second pulse for sustained speed or altitude.

External Carriage: Refers to the practice of carrying weapons or other equipment on the outside of an aircraft rather than internally.
People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF):The aerial warfare service branch of the People’s Liberation Army, which is the armed forces of the People’s Republic of China.

China's J-16 Fighters Showcase Advanced Long-Range Missile Arsenal

China's J-16 Fighters Showcase Advanced Long-Range Missile Arsenal TS2 SPACE
