Massive PL-17 Air-To-Air Missile Seen On Chinese J-16 Fighters, China Reveals 'World's Longest Range Air-To-Air Missile'

Massive PL-17 Air-To-Air Missile Seen On Chinese J-16 Fighters, China Reveals ‘World’s Longest Range Air-To-Air Missile’​

Two J-16s sport impressive air-to-air loadouts, including the big PL-17 that could be approaching operational status, if it isn’t already.

BYTYLER ROGOWAY|PUBLISHED DEC 2, 2023 2:13 PM EST

Chinese Flanker photographed with PL-17 very long-range air-to-air missile

PLAAF

China has released a photo of its J-16 Flanker derivatives tooled up with air-to-air missiles. The most impressive loadout shown out of a quartet (division) of J-16s in an overhead break pattern includes the huge PL-17 (also referred to as the PL-XX or PL-20) long-range air-to-air missile.

The image shows the formation of four jets with varying configurations of air-to-air missiles, two of which are particularly impressive. The fighters in question carry four PL-10s, one PL-12, four PL-15s, and one big PL-17. This loadout spans short to very long-range engagement envelopes, with the PL-17 providing unprecedented reach.

The caption to the photo, seen below, simply reads: "Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the PLA Air Force fly in formation during the real-combat training on November 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhao Yutong)."

<em>PLAAF</em>

PLAAF

We first saw what is now dubbed, at least unofficially, the PL-17 seven years ago. Our analysis of the missile has not changed since then. In our latest guide to China's air-to-air missiles, we state the following about the PL-17:

While the PL-15 is widely seen as the successor to the PL-12, there is also another AAM program currently under development, although details about it remain limited.

Normally known in the West as the PL-XX, this is thought to be a very long-range AAM, perhaps intended primarily to target high-value assets, like tankers and airborne early warning aircraft. Alternative designations could be PL-17 or PL-20, but they remain unconfirmed.

It seems likely that the project superseded plans for a ramjet-powered version of the PL-12, or a rival PL-21 also with a ramjet motor. The chosen new weapon instead opted for a dual-pulse rocket motor, which should have made it easier to master in technological terms.

The missile that resulted is significantly longer and broader than the PL-15, with a length of almost 20 feet. It uses a combination of four small tail fins and thrust-vectoring controls for maneuvering and is reported to have a range in excess of 186 miles, with a top speed of at least Mach 4. Guidance is thought to be achieved through a combination of a two-way datalink and an AESA seeker, which is said to be highly resistant to electronic countermeasures. With such long ranges involved, most engagements would be expected to involve targeting data provided by standoff assets, such as friendly airborne early warning aircraft, other aircraft closer to the target, ground-based radar or even satellites.

The PL-XX very long-range AAM was first sighted under the wings of a J-16 multirole fighter.

A 2016 image where the PL-17/20/XX first appeared. (Chinese Internet)

A possible optical window on the side of the nose of the missile could indicate an additional infrared seeker, which would make it far harder to defeat as it would be immune to heavy jamming in the terminal phase of the engagement. This is an established configuration, so it wouldn't be surprising if it was adopted for such a large AAM concept.

The size of the PL-XX means that for now at least, it’s restricted to external carriage. The weapon was first identified on the J-16, and in November 2016 was successfully fired from this type. The AAM may well be compatible with other Flanker-series fighters and could potentially be carried externally on the J-20. However, the current status of the weapon is somewhat unclear, with testing apparently ongoing as of 2020 but no confirmation, so far, of official service entry.

The missile, along with other Chinese far-firing air-to-air missile developments, is a massive concern to the U.S. military. These worries have largely prompted the service to work at rapidly fielding the still highly classified AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile, among other long-range air-to-air missile initiatives.

The photo showing two of its J-16s carrying the big missiles points to them being operational or close to operational. At the same time, this image was posted by the Chinese military and was meant to be seen by a Western audience. As such, the information warfare aspect of doing so cannot be dismissed.

www.thedrive.com

Massive PL-17 Air-To-Air Missile Seen On Chinese J-16 Fighters

Two J-16s sport impressive air-to-air loadouts, including the big PL-17 that could be approaching operational status, if it isn't already.
China's J-16 Fighters Showcase Advanced Long-Range Missile Arsenal

on 2 December 2023


High-definition image showcasing a group of state-of-the-art jet fighters, equipped with advanced long-range missile arsenals. The jet fighters are Chinese J-16s in metallic grey color with a sleek design, nose-mounted radars, dual engines, swing-back wings, and a streamlined tail. They are parked in an organized manner on a large airstrip under a clear sky. The foreground of the image gives a good view of the long-range missiles attached to the aircraft. In the background, you can see a combination of mountains, fields, and control towers.



China has exhibited its latest aviation prowess with a photograph of J-16 Flanker jets, displaying a formidable air-to-air missile arsenal. The eye-catching aspect of the arsenal is the inclusion of the large PL-17 missile, which signifies a potential leap in operational capabilities for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

The unveiled image captures a formation of J-16s demonstrating various missile loadouts, with two of the jet fighters armed notably with the PL-17—a missile speculated to be China’s answer to extended aerial warfare needs. While the jets also showcase an array of missiles covering short to very long engagement distances, it is the PL-17’s purported range and sophisticated guidance systems that steal the spotlight. This advanced missile technology suggests an enhanced ability for the PLAAF to engage high-value targets at significant distances.

Originally noted seven years ago, the PL-17, also known as the PL-XX or PL-20 in some circles, remains shrouded in some degree of mystery. Nonetheless, it is deemed a very long-range air-to-air missile (AAM), equipped with a dual-pulse rocket motor and the capability to resist electronic counter. It is designed to be massive, necessitating external carriage on the likes of China’s Flanker jets, and boasting a remarkable length nearing 20 feet.

The photograph circulates amidst ongoing speculation regarding the missile’s operational status. It seems to signal a readiness or near-readiness for the PL-17 to be employed within the PLAAF arsenal. Moreover, the public display of such an image by the Chinese military underscores not only a commitment to advancing air-to-air combat technology but also plays into the broader spectrum of information warfare, allowing a glimpse into China’s evolving military might.

FAQ Section:
1. What is the significance of the photograph featuring J-16 Flanker jets released by China?
The photograph shows J-16 Flanker jets equipped with a range of air-to-air missiles, including the formidable PL-17 missile. This showcases China's advanced aviation capabilities and indicates a potential leap in operational capacity for the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).
2. What is the PL-17 missile?
The PL-17 is speculated to be a very long-range air-to-air missile with sophisticated guidance systems and the ability to resist electronic counter. It suggests China's move to enhance its aerial warfare capacity by engaging high-value targets from significant distances.

3. Has the PL-17 missile been in development for long?
Yes, the PL-17 missile was originally noted about seven years ago and is also known as the PL-XX or PL-20 in some reports.
4. What makes the PL-17 missile notable among other missiles?
The PL-17 missile is exceptional due to its very long range, advanced guidance systems, and its size which is nearly 20 feet long. This makes it necessary to be carried externally on large jets like China's Flanker series.

5. Is the PL-17 missile currently operational within the PLAAF?
While there is ongoing speculation about the operational status of the PL-17 missile, the circulation of the photograph with J-16s equipped with the PL-17 is interpreted as signaling readiness or near-readiness for its employment within the PLAAF arsenal.

6. What might be the strategic reasons behind China's public display of this missile technology?
The public display is considered a part of China's information warfare strategy, demonstrating advancements in its military capabilities to both national and international audiences as a sign of its growing military might.

Definitions:
Air-to-Air Missile (AAM): A missile launched from an aircraft with the purpose of destroying another aircraft.
Electronic Counter: Methods used to reduce or eliminate the effectiveness of enemy electronic systems, including radar and communication systems.
Dual-Pulse Rocket Motor: A rocket motor designed to have two periods of thrust, usually one for initial acceleration and a second pulse for sustained speed or altitude.

External Carriage: Refers to the practice of carrying weapons or other equipment on the outside of an aircraft rather than internally.
People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF):The aerial warfare service branch of the People's Liberation Army, which is the armed forces of the People's Republic of China.

China's J-16 Fighters Showcase Advanced Long-Range Missile Arsenal

Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend

2023-12-03 23:58

The latest military intelligence shows that the Chinese Air Force has recently introduced an unprecedented air-to-air missile, named PL-17. This missile has excellent performance, with a range of more than 300 kilometers and a flight speed of astonishing Mach 6. This news has attracted widespread attention in the international military community, because the emergence of PL-17 will completely change the pattern of world air combat.


In order to better understand the new technology of PL-17, let us first review China's current PL-15 missile. The PL-15 missile is a representative of China's fourth-generation long-range air-to-air missile, designed to replace the medium-range air-to-air missiles such as PL-12 and R-77. According to the parameters announced at the 2022 Zhuhai Air Show, the length of the PL-15E is approximately 3.996 meters, the projectile diameter is 203 mm, the weight does not exceed 210 kilograms, and its maximum range is 145 kilometers.

However, foreign media generally believe that the actual range of the PL-15 currently in service of the People's Liberation Army is at least between 150 and 200 kilometers, which is longer than the range of the American AIM-120D missile of the same period. The key behind this powerful performance is that the PL-15 missile uses dual-pulse solid rocket motor, active radar guidance and relay guidance technology.

Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend


The dual-pulse solid rocket motor greatly increases the range of the PL-15, and the relay guidance technology allows the missile to communicate with the aircraft or data command center in real time, enabling coordinated operations of early warning aircraft, fighter jets and missiles. This technological innovation allows the missile to flexibly adjust its attack target and flight path, greatly enhancing its combat effectiveness.

However, just when we thought the PL-15 was powerful enough, the PL-17 missile quietly appeared on the stage. In a domestic official program, there was a picture showing a J-16 carrying a PL-17 missile, marking the first appearance of the PL-17. Judging from estimates in videos and pictures, the length of the PL-17 missile is about 6 meters, and the diameter of the missile body reaches an astonishing 300 mm, far exceeding the size of the PL-15. This huge gap means that the range of the PL-17 will be far greater than that of the PL-15. Foreign media generally predict that the effective range of the PL-17 is at least 300 kilometers, and there are even optimistic estimates of 400 kilometers or even 500 kilometers.


Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend


In addition, the PL-17's missile diameter is relatively large, and its active phased array radar is also larger in size. It can lock at a longer distance and have a wider no-escape zone. It is said that the no-escape zone of the PL-15 is as high as 70-80 kilometers, which is further than the American AIM-120D. The no-escape zone of the PL-17 is even further, possibly reaching 200 kilometers.

However, the PL-17 also has its own shortcomings, mainly in terms of its size and weight. Due to its larger size, fighter jets such as the J-20, J-16 and J-10C can only carry PL-17 missiles via external heavy pylons. Therefore, the J-20 can carry up to 4 PL-17s, while the J-10C can only carry up to 4 PL-17s, while the J-11 can carry 6 PL-17s, and the J-16 can carry up to 7 PL-17s.

Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend



Considering that the PL-17 has an effective range of more than 300 or 400 kilometers, it is particularly suitable for dealing with high-value enemy targets, such as early warning aircraft, tanker aircraft, large transport aircraft, large reconnaissance aircraft, and large anti-submarine aircraft. This is why the commander of the U.S. Air Force and the British Ministry of Defense have issued warnings, emphasizing that until effective methods of defense or counterattack against PL-17 missiles are found, it is best not to anger China, otherwise they will face unbearable consequences.

Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend


To sum up, the introduction of the PL-17 missile marks a huge breakthrough for the Chinese Air Force in the field of air combat technology. Its excellent performance and long-range strike capabilities will have a profound impact on future war situations. It will not only enhance the combat effectiveness of the Chinese Air Force, but also allow the international military community to re-evaluate the balance of air combat. In this moment full of challenges and competition, countries must treat this emerging threat with caution and find effective countermeasures to maintain regional peace and stability.

Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend


 
The launch platform will not necessarily be the detection/guiding platform. China has been developing its CEC capabilities too.
 
Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend​

2023-12-03 23:58

The latest military intelligence shows that the Chinese Air Force has recently introduced an unprecedented air-to-air missile, named PL-17. This missile has excellent performance, with a range of more than 300 kilometers and a flight speed of astonishing Mach 6. This news has attracted widespread attention in the international military community, because the emergence of PL-17 will completely change the pattern of world air combat.


In order to better understand the new technology of PL-17, let us first review China's current PL-15 missile. The PL-15 missile is a representative of China's fourth-generation long-range air-to-air missile, designed to replace the medium-range air-to-air missiles such as PL-12 and R-77. According to the parameters announced at the 2022 Zhuhai Air Show, the length of the PL-15E is approximately 3.996 meters, the projectile diameter is 203 mm, the weight does not exceed 210 kilograms, and its maximum range is 145 kilometers.

However, foreign media generally believe that the actual range of the PL-15 currently in service of the People's Liberation Army is at least between 150 and 200 kilometers, which is longer than the range of the American AIM-120D missile of the same period. The key behind this powerful performance is that the PL-15 missile uses dual-pulse solid rocket motor, active radar guidance and relay guidance technology.

Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend


The dual-pulse solid rocket motor greatly increases the range of the PL-15, and the relay guidance technology allows the missile to communicate with the aircraft or data command center in real time, enabling coordinated operations of early warning aircraft, fighter jets and missiles. This technological innovation allows the missile to flexibly adjust its attack target and flight path, greatly enhancing its combat effectiveness.

However, just when we thought the PL-15 was powerful enough, the PL-17 missile quietly appeared on the stage. In a domestic official program, there was a picture showing a J-16 carrying a PL-17 missile, marking the first appearance of the PL-17. Judging from estimates in videos and pictures, the length of the PL-17 missile is about 6 meters, and the diameter of the missile body reaches an astonishing 300 mm, far exceeding the size of the PL-15. This huge gap means that the range of the PL-17 will be far greater than that of the PL-15. Foreign media generally predict that the effective range of the PL-17 is at least 300 kilometers, and there are even optimistic estimates of 400 kilometers or even 500 kilometers.


Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend


In addition, the PL-17's missile diameter is relatively large, and its active phased array radar is also larger in size. It can lock at a longer distance and have a wider no-escape zone. It is said that the no-escape zone of the PL-15 is as high as 70-80 kilometers, which is further than the American AIM-120D. The no-escape zone of the PL-17 is even further, possibly reaching 200 kilometers.

However, the PL-17 also has its own shortcomings, mainly in terms of its size and weight. Due to its larger size, fighter jets such as the J-20, J-16 and J-10C can only carry PL-17 missiles via external heavy pylons. Therefore, the J-20 can carry up to 4 PL-17s, while the J-10C can only carry up to 4 PL-17s, while the J-11 can carry 6 PL-17s, and the J-16 can carry up to 7 PL-17s.

Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend



Considering that the PL-17 has an effective range of more than 300 or 400 kilometers, it is particularly suitable for dealing with high-value enemy targets, such as early warning aircraft, tanker aircraft, large transport aircraft, large reconnaissance aircraft, and large anti-submarine aircraft. This is why the commander of the U.S. Air Force and the British Ministry of Defense have issued warnings, emphasizing that until effective methods of defense or counterattack against PL-17 missiles are found, it is best not to anger China, otherwise they will face unbearable consequences.

Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend


To sum up, the introduction of the PL-17 missile marks a huge breakthrough for the Chinese Air Force in the field of air combat technology. Its excellent performance and long-range strike capabilities will have a profound impact on future war situations. It will not only enhance the combat effectiveness of the Chinese Air Force, but also allow the international military community to re-evaluate the balance of air combat. In this moment full of challenges and competition, countries must treat this emerging threat with caution and find effective countermeasures to maintain regional peace and stability.

Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend


On an entirely different level. China is flexing muscles here.
 
I could reasonably guess, based on the designation of '**17', it probably employs a hypersonic wave-riding flight pattern and a satellite-guided targeting system. The mini DF17 for air to air engagement.
 

China Reveals 'World's Longest Air-To-Air Missile'; PL-17 Missile Spotted On PLAAF's J-16 Fighter Jet

December 4, 2023

China has reportedly revealed its longest-range air-to-air missile (AAM), the PL-17, on a J-16 fighter, putting to rest speculations about what the missile looks like after its existence began to be noted a few years ago.

Longer than the PL-15 AAM with a reach of around 300 kilometers as per open source literature, the PL-17 has been said to have a range of 400 km, making it one of the farthest-reaching AAMs in the world, at least particularly greater than any known AAM in the US inventory, of Chinese claims are to be believed.

The existence of the PL-15 BVR AAM alone spurred the AIM-260 project in 2017, currently under development by Lockheed Martin. However, the PL-17 arms the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) fighters with a tremendous tactical advantage, consistent with its anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) doctrine.

An image claimed to be taken off official state-run military publicity material was shared on social media by leading handles discussing Chinese military issues.

It showed a bottom image of four J-16s flying overhead with a massive loadout of AAMs, which interestingly comprised nearly all AAMs in the Chinese inventory. While the missile has been verified to be the PL-17, it is not clear if the picture was taken during a routine training sortie, a larger combined arms or joint force training drill, or testing of the missile itself.

This also raises the question about the stage of induction the PL-17 itself is in – whether limited series production for further development and technical tweaks or full induction following all possible tests and subsystems trials or system integration trials.

Reports from China claim the missile entered service in November 2022. However, an information and propaganda warfare motive behind the release of the image cannot be denied either.

What Does The Image Show

Of the four J-16s, two on the left have the bigger loadout, with each one of them carrying the same payload in the exact placement.

Chinese military aviation specialist Andreas Rupprecht believes that the J-16s have four PL-15s, 4 PL-10s, one PL-12, and one PL-17. A close image helps identify the missiles and their locations on the under-fuselage carrier pylons.

The four PL-10s can be seen on the inner and outer pylon of each of the wings. The lone PL-12 is on the innermost pylon of the right wing. The four PL-15s are slung on the belly, one each on a pylon under each of the two engines and two placed behind the other on the centerline belly. Meanwhile, the PL-17 is on the innermost pylon of the left wing.

Reports quoted a caption attached to the publicity photo: “Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the PLA Air Force fly in formation during the real-combat training on November 25, 2023.” It suggests that the missile has undergone live fire tests, and the PLAAF unit is practicing total air dominance mission sets aimed at tackling large enemy formations.

PL-17’s Capabilities

Planes flying with BVRs usually also coordinate with airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft for guidance and possibly mid-course updates for the missile itself – assuming the PL-17 has such a feature. But it is also not conceivable for friendly assets like AEW, other fighter aircraft, satellites or even ground-based radars to not be involved at such long ranges.

Chinese designers have to have envisaged the missile carrying a data link, possibly a two-way high-bandwidth terminal. A November 2022 report in The Diplomat said the PL-17 has an “advertised range” of 400 km.

But the J-16s in the exercise can certainly be assumed to be flying with AEW and other support aircraft given the type of mission profile. The formation is also interesting, where all four jets are of the same make, where the two other J-16s are lightly armed, suggesting the PL-17 carrying J-16s are acting as ‘missile trucks.’

The idea behind having very long-range BVRs is to take out vulnerable support assets, like refueling tankers and enemy AEW aircraft, to degrade his fighting capability.

EurAsian Times had analyzed this being a likely role envisaged for the J-20, where using its stealth and on-board electronic warfare (EW) capability, the fighter would slip through fighter screens and shoot down these larger undefeated aircraft.

China Reveals 'World's Longest Air-To-Air Missile'; PL-17 Missile Spotted On PLAAF's J-16 Fighter Jet

China has reportedly revealed its longest-range air-to-air missile (AAM), the PL-17, on a J-16 fighter, putting to rest speculations about what the missile looks like after its existence began to be noted a few years ago. Longer than the PL-15 AAM with a reach of around 300 kilometers as per...
