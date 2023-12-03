Massive PL-17 Air-To-Air Missile Seen On Chinese J-16 Fighters, China Reveals ‘World’s Longest Range Air-To-Air Missile’​

Is China's PL17 missile number one in the world? US media: With a range of over 400 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, it is difficult to defend​

2023-12-03 23:58The latest military intelligence shows that the Chinese Air Force has recently introduced an unprecedented air-to-air missile, named PL-17. This missile has excellent performance, with a range of more than 300 kilometers and a flight speed of astonishing Mach 6. This news has attracted widespread attention in the international military community, because the emergence of PL-17 will completely change the pattern of world air combat.In order to better understand the new technology of PL-17, let us first review China's current PL-15 missile. The PL-15 missile is a representative of China's fourth-generation long-range air-to-air missile, designed to replace the medium-range air-to-air missiles such as PL-12 and R-77. According to the parameters announced at the 2022 Zhuhai Air Show, the length of the PL-15E is approximately 3.996 meters, the projectile diameter is 203 mm, the weight does not exceed 210 kilograms, and its maximum range is 145 kilometers.However, foreign media generally believe that the actual range of the PL-15 currently in service of the People's Liberation Army is at least between 150 and 200 kilometers, which is longer than the range of the American AIM-120D missile of the same period. The key behind this powerful performance is that the PL-15 missile uses dual-pulse solid rocket motor, active radar guidance and relay guidance technology.The dual-pulse solid rocket motor greatly increases the range of the PL-15, and the relay guidance technology allows the missile to communicate with the aircraft or data command center in real time, enabling coordinated operations of early warning aircraft, fighter jets and missiles. This technological innovation allows the missile to flexibly adjust its attack target and flight path, greatly enhancing its combat effectiveness.However, just when we thought the PL-15 was powerful enough, the PL-17 missile quietly appeared on the stage. In a domestic official program, there was a picture showing a J-16 carrying a PL-17 missile, marking the first appearance of the PL-17. Judging from estimates in videos and pictures, the length of the PL-17 missile is about 6 meters, and the diameter of the missile body reaches an astonishing 300 mm, far exceeding the size of the PL-15. This huge gap means that the range of the PL-17 will be far greater than that of the PL-15. Foreign media generally predict that the effective range of the PL-17 is at least 300 kilometers, and there are even optimistic estimates of 400 kilometers or even 500 kilometers.In addition, the PL-17's missile diameter is relatively large, and its active phased array radar is also larger in size. It can lock at a longer distance and have a wider no-escape zone. It is said that the no-escape zone of the PL-15 is as high as 70-80 kilometers, which is further than the American AIM-120D. The no-escape zone of the PL-17 is even further, possibly reaching 200 kilometers.However, the PL-17 also has its own shortcomings, mainly in terms of its size and weight. Due to its larger size, fighter jets such as the J-20, J-16 and J-10C can only carry PL-17 missiles via external heavy pylons. Therefore, the J-20 can carry up to 4 PL-17s, while the J-10C can only carry up to 4 PL-17s, while the J-11 can carry 6 PL-17s, and the J-16 can carry up to 7 PL-17s.Considering that the PL-17 has an effective range of more than 300 or 400 kilometers, it is particularly suitable for dealing with high-value enemy targets, such as early warning aircraft, tanker aircraft, large transport aircraft, large reconnaissance aircraft, and large anti-submarine aircraft. This is why the commander of the U.S. Air Force and the British Ministry of Defense have issued warnings, emphasizing that until effective methods of defense or counterattack against PL-17 missiles are found, it is best not to anger China, otherwise they will face unbearable consequences.To sum up, the introduction of the PL-17 missile marks a huge breakthrough for the Chinese Air Force in the field of air combat technology. Its excellent performance and long-range strike capabilities will have a profound impact on future war situations. It will not only enhance the combat effectiveness of the Chinese Air Force, but also allow the international military community to re-evaluate the balance of air combat. In this moment full of challenges and competition, countries must treat this emerging threat with caution and find effective countermeasures to maintain regional peace and stability.