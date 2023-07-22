What's new

Massive electricity price increase adds to inflation-hit Pakistanis woes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has added to the woes of inflation-weary people already bearing the brunt of record inflation by approving a massive increase in base tariffs of electricity.

Federal cabinet gives final nod with a circulation summary after Nepra proposed to raise electricity prices earlier this month.

With the latest surge, the base tariff of electricity increased by up to Rs7.50 per unit, which will add thousands in electricity bills every month.

The top slab of tax increase is for those power consumers who are using between 450-700 units per month. The new rates will take effect from July 1 as government issues a notification following a decision by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

The recent taxes allowed the government to shift the burden of power subsidy as IMF called on the government to raise power tariff along with other measures.

Electric tarrifs.png


The government continues to make electricity more expensive for the consumers. The government will not stop spending billions on buying new cars and giving electricity for free to numerous corrupt LESCO officers but will transfer this cost to general consumers.

Many had to pay hefty sums to LESCO in the previous year. Now people know better and have reduced use of AC in summer so the government continues to make electricity more expensive for the masses. This damned country is being run to serve the privileged few.
 
With very costly electricity, consumption goes down drastically. Thus making capacity payments even more costly per unit. A vicious circle. Add refusal to pay bills and electricity theft and you have a clusterfukc at your hands. Your power sector is being bankrupted.
 
What's the increase in percentage terms ?
 
As usage goes down the burden on the remaining users rises. What a brutal cycle but a nation gets what it deserves.
 

