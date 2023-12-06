What's new

Massive Car Meet Shows Japan's Big Love For American-Style Hotrods

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
35,420
30
21,439
Country
United States
Location
United States
carbuzz.com

Massive Car Meet Shows Japan's Big Love For American-Style Hotrods

The Hotrod car scene has always been associated with America, but the recent 31st Annual Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2023 showed that the love for US-made automobiles has gone global.
carbuzz.com carbuzz.com

A sign that American car culture has gone global.

The Hotrod car scene has always been associated with America, but the recent 31st Annual Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2023 showed that the love for US-made automobiles has gone global.
This curious car show focuses on US domestic market cars (USDM), mainly classic cars that have been restored and modified to near perfection. It also boasts a wide variety ranging from custom Harley Davidsons, choppers, drag-spec Ford Model T builds, and American-flavored Japanese branded rides.

The video below focuses on the highlights of the auto show. Right off the bat, a gorgeous yellow-tinged Buick LeSabre gives us a kickstart. This is Shige Suganuma's car, the owner of the auto show.



1206935.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube
1206852.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube
1206870.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube
1206872.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube


1206935.jpg

1206852.jpg

1206870.jpg




The car was brought in on a flatbed, sporting an appropriate amount of chrome, a low-riding stance, and few mods deviating from the original second-gen LeSabre. It is a two-door convertible with a hardtop, released in 1962.
Likewise shown off at the event was a brown-colored Ford Falcon with the same lowered stance as the LeSabre. We aren't sure if this one's a legit lowrider with hydraulics and air suspension, but interestingly, it incorporates wood panels into its body.
Another custom beauty is a convertible pickup truck based on a 1950 Chevy, the grandfather of modern workhorses like the Colorado and the Silverado. The build rides low on the ground and has a bulgy body comparable to the Art Deco vibes of the V12-powered Dubonnet Hispano-Suiza H6B Xenia.
1206867.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube
1206868.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube
1206869.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube
1206873.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube






Pickup trucks also took front and center at the event. Some shiny examples are the Chevrolet 3100, Ford F-100, and a 1940s-era GMC Truck with a gleaming but earthy pink (or brown) color, complete with a wood flatbed.
Obviously, there are too many interesting cars to list, so we'll leave it up to you to spot your favorites. But as one video commenter aptly put it, this car event is clear evidence that Americans and Japanese have an insane amount of interest in each other's domestic rides.
1206875.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube
1206876.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube
1206874.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube
1206871.jpg
Dino DC/YouTube



]
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
China doesn't want American cars anymore — that's bad news for Ford and GM
Replies
0
Views
251
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
艹艹艹
Tokyo Auto Show returns as local carmakers play EV catch-up
Replies
5
Views
217
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
China’s Car Buyers Have Fallen Out of Love With Foreign Brands, Domestic companies are now selling more vehicles than their multinational rivals
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Tom99
Tom99
onebyone
Say goodbye to the US car market as we know it: Cheap Chinese EVs are coming
Replies
0
Views
312
onebyone
onebyone
F-22Raptor
Shanghai’s Halloween Party, a Rare Chance for Chinese to Vent in Style
Replies
3
Views
324
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom