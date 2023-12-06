Hamartia Antidote
Massive Car Meet Shows Japan's Big Love For American-Style Hotrods
The Hotrod car scene has always been associated with America, but the recent 31st Annual Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2023 showed that the love for US-made automobiles has gone global.
carbuzz.com
A sign that American car culture has gone global.
This curious car show focuses on US domestic market cars (USDM), mainly classic cars that have been restored and modified to near perfection. It also boasts a wide variety ranging from custom Harley Davidsons, choppers, drag-spec Ford Model T builds, and American-flavored Japanese branded rides.
The video below focuses on the highlights of the auto show. Right off the bat, a gorgeous yellow-tinged Buick LeSabre gives us a kickstart. This is Shige Suganuma's car, the owner of the auto show.
The car was brought in on a flatbed, sporting an appropriate amount of chrome, a low-riding stance, and few mods deviating from the original second-gen LeSabre. It is a two-door convertible with a hardtop, released in 1962.
Likewise shown off at the event was a brown-colored Ford Falcon with the same lowered stance as the LeSabre. We aren't sure if this one's a legit lowrider with hydraulics and air suspension, but interestingly, it incorporates wood panels into its body.
Another custom beauty is a convertible pickup truck based on a 1950 Chevy, the grandfather of modern workhorses like the Colorado and the Silverado. The build rides low on the ground and has a bulgy body comparable to the Art Deco vibes of the V12-powered Dubonnet Hispano-Suiza H6B Xenia.
Pickup trucks also took front and center at the event. Some shiny examples are the Chevrolet 3100, Ford F-100, and a 1940s-era GMC Truck with a gleaming but earthy pink (or brown) color, complete with a wood flatbed.
Obviously, there are too many interesting cars to list, so we'll leave it up to you to spot your favorites. But as one video commenter aptly put it, this car event is clear evidence that Americans and Japanese have an insane amount of interest in each other's domestic rides.
