Masses laud General Asim’s one year as Army chief

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Approximately 95 percent, express satisfaction with the Army Chief's performance
The COAS General Asim Munir has gained widespread approval from the public for his strategic initiatives and decisive actions in combating terrorism and ensuring national security.

Citizens have commended the General for his resolute efforts in combating terrorism, resulting in enhanced national security.

Furthermore, his administration has been credited with substantial improvements in the country's economy, including effective measures to stabilize the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

As per the masses, an overwhelming majority of the population, approximately 95 percent, expresses satisfaction with the Army Chief's performance, applauding his unwavering commitment to enforcing law and order in the country.

COAS General Asim Munir: Defender and Advocate of Kashmiri Rights – Kashmir Media Service

Acknowledging the challenges associated with curbing crime, General Asim Munir has been praised for implementing stringent measures, particularly in the realms of hoarding and smuggling.

The public also acknowledged the positive impact of the Army Chief's policies on various sectors, including agriculture. Farmers have reportedly experienced relief due to the General's favorable initiatives.

Moreover, the populace has expressed gratitude for the Army Chief's focus on addressing issues related to illegal aliens, foreseeing a positive outcome if such efforts persist.

In the realm of international relations, General Asim Munir has successfully navigated diplomatic challenges, fostering improved relations with other countries. Simultaneously, under his leadership, the capacity of the Pakistan Army has expanded, instilling a sense of confidence and security among the citizenry.

In a display of solidarity, citizens are extending their prayers for General Asim Munir, wishing for increased strength and continued success in his endeavors for the betterment of the nation.

Overall, the public sentiment suggests a positive assessment of General Asim Munir's first year as Army Chief, recognizing his contributions to various facets of Pakistan's socio-political landscape.
Where did they do this survey lol? In his local Whiskey Factory?
