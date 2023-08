Imran Khan Being Provided Jail Facilities Better Than Peers, Says Maryam Nawaz ​

PML-N leader has said that the case against Imran Khan is not political like the one lodged against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif​

While commenting on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial’s remarks in which he inquired about the amenities being provided to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Attock Jail, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan was being provided jail facilities better than peers.While quoting CJP Bandial’s remarks regarding the condition in which Khan is being kept in jail, Maryam said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Imran Khan is being kept in jail in a better condition, adding that he is not facing the conditions that thieves bear during detention.She said that the case against Imran Khan is not political like the one lodged against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.There is strong evidence against Khan to prove him guilty in corruption cases.She said that Khan is a blue-eyed boy of CJP Bandial, and he got relief from the courts multiple times. "Why did the chief justice remain silent when Khan was getting favors from courts?" she questioned.