beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 66,180
- -55
- Country
- Location
Marvel on the roof of the world, Tibet grand theatre becomes operational
Source: Xinhua
2023-12-16 14:33:14
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of Xizang grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Titetan Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of Xizang grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibetan Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows an interior view of Tibetan grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)
This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows an interior view of Tibetan grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of Tibetan grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Source: Xinhua
2023-12-16 14:33:14
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of Xizang grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Titetan Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of Xizang grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibetan Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows an interior view of Tibetan grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)
This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows an interior view of Tibetan grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of Tibetan grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)