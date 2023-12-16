What's new

Marvel on the roof of the world, Tibet grand theatre becomes operational

Marvel on the roof of the world, Tibet grand theatre becomes operational
Source: Xinhua

2023-12-16 14:33:14
202312163351163facd74bb195329df9627df360_2023121683007d9918d94e559991d17023f12f4d.jpg

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of Xizang grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Titetan Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

202312163351163facd74bb195329df9627df360_20231216e44e46190c3e49ed92d2eb5eb5b27e55.jpg

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of Xizang grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibetan Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

202312163351163facd74bb195329df9627df360_202312164e95258a3864436b99157219d1c53de0.jpg

This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows an interior view of Tibetan grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)

202312163351163facd74bb195329df9627df360_2023121697a00ef72cb7400d9934164b2ecb647d.jpg

This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows an interior view of Tibetan grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)

202312163351163facd74bb195329df9627df360_202312162d991f2010724fd6a782adeca1690844.jpg

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of Tibetan grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Tibetan grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Xizang grand theatre becomes operational

Xizang grand theatre becomes operational-
english.news.cn
 

