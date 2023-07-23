Married Indian woman "Anju" reaches Pakistan to meet her Facebook’s love "Nasrullah"

Married Indian woman reaches Pakistan to meet her Facebook’s love A married Indian woman Anju, like Seema Haider who went to India from Pakistan to marry his sweeth...

دیر بالا کے نوجوان سے منگنی کے لیے پاکستان پہنچنے والی انڈین خاتون: ’انجو پختونوں کی مہمان اور بہو ہے‘ - BBC News اردو پاکستان کے صوبہ خیبر پختونخواہ کے ضلع دیر بالا کے رہائشی 29 سالہ نصر اللہ کا چند سال قبل انڈیا کی ریاست اتر پردیش کی ایک خاتون سے سوشل میڈیا کے ذریعے رابطہ ہوا جو وقت کے ساتھ محبت میں بدل گیا۔

Her husband Arvind told police that she left the home on Thursday on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan.

The couple works in private firms in Bhiwadi and has a 15-year-old girl and a six-year-old son.

In a bizarre turn of events, a case resembling that of Seema Haider has garnered interest in Pakistan. This time, a young woman from Uttar Pradesh, India, by the name of Anju, travelled to Pakistan to see her online partner. The incident, which happened on July 21, has many people pondering the dangers and repercussions of internet connections.Anju, 35, from New Delhi and Nasr Ullah, 29, of Upper Dir, became friends on Facebook. That later turned into love. She came all the way from the Indian capital to KP’s mountainous region apparently for him.“Friendship between us on Facebook has turned into love. I can’t live without Nasrullah,” Anju said.“Anju has a visa and she legally entered Pakistan,” Upper Dir SHO Javed Khan was quoted as saying in Aaj News. He also confirmed that the woman and Nasr are friends for the past four years. “She travelled to Pakistan via Wagah and then to Islamabad.”