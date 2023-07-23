What's new

Married Indian woman "Anju" reaches Pakistan to meet her Facebook’s love "Nasrullah"

anju.jpg


A married Indian woman Anju, like Seema Haider who went to India from Pakistan to marry his sweetheart, has traveled to Pakistan to be with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Dir resident Nasr Ullah.

In a bizarre turn of events, a case resembling that of Seema Haider has garnered interest in Pakistan. This time, a young woman from Uttar Pradesh, India, by the name of Anju, travelled to Pakistan to see her online partner. The incident, which happened on July 21, has many people pondering the dangers and repercussions of internet connections.

Anju, 35, from New Delhi and Nasr Ullah, 29, of Upper Dir, became friends on Facebook. That later turned into love. She came all the way from the Indian capital to KP’s mountainous region apparently for him.


“Friendship between us on Facebook has turned into love. I can’t live without Nasrullah,” Anju said.

“Anju has a visa and she legally entered Pakistan,” Upper Dir SHO Javed Khan was quoted as saying in Aaj News. He also confirmed that the woman and Nasr are friends for the past four years. “She travelled to Pakistan via Wagah and then to Islamabad.”


Indian TV :

Woman Reaches Pak After Telling Husband She's Going To Jaipur: Cops


Her husband Arvind told police that she left the home on Thursday on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan.

The couple works in private firms in Bhiwadi and has a 15-year-old girl and a six-year-old son.

www.ndtv.com

Woman Reaches Pak After Telling Husband She's Going To Jaipur: Cops

A married Indian woman has travelled to Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her friend whom she befriended and fell in love with on Facebook, police said on Sunday.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
Nasrullah taba de 😂 😂 😂

Waley hagha Hindu kuss ghwarey 🤢🤢
 
alphapak said:
Bollywood has messed with the heads of people in subcontinent, they are falling without even
seeing each other lol.
That's true love. I'm happy for such people. But unfortunately some were in forced marriages and this will ruin the life of their husbands and kids if any.
 
STREANH said:
That's true love. I'm happy for such people. But unfortunately some were in forced marriages and this will ruin the life of their husbands and kids if any.
I call it true stupidity if you have never seen a person in real life. You don't know what the person is going
to be like.
 
As long as it's legal, who cares?

Unlike that crazy woman who kidnapped and human trafficked her children to India, at least this woman had the sense to do things in a proper manner.
 
That Guy said:
As long as it's legal, who cares?

Unlike that crazy woman who kidnapped and human trafficked her children to India, at least this woman had the sense to do things in a proper manner.
Pakistanis generally don't care....

It's Indians who like to make big deals out of this....especially ever since Shoaib Malik married Sania Mirza.
 
Neelo said:
Pakistanis generally don't care....

It's Indians who like to make big deals out of this....especially ever since Shoaib Malik married Sania Mirza.
Its media who just want Mirchi Masala news.

Especially Indian media is under pressure from Modi, they even cannot independently news about Manipur. Pak media is heavily restricted by military, but pak media can share news against govt, but not Indian media.

So, they focus more on Mirchi Masala news than real issues.
 

