Marks & Spencer plans to boost textile imports from Pakistan

  • British multinational retailer seeks to enhance imports of textile products.
  • M&S experts to visit Pakistan in September to interact with textile mills.
  • APTMA invites M&S delegation to open their sourcing offices in Pakistan.
LAHORE: British multinational retailer Marks & Spencer Group wants to enhance imports of textile products such as woven garments, denim, and towels from Pakistan, a group official said, according to The News.

Experts from M&S will visit Pakistan in September to interact with the textile mills, Unsal Erdogan, Marks & Spencer Group country manager for Turkey, said during a meeting with the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Monday.

He was heading a delegation consisting of Funda Binoz, M&S's business area manager for menswear, homeware, lingerie, outlets, and merchandisers named Buket Ferreira and Seher Sbirakmaz.

Erdogan said the group will import woven garments, denim, socks, towels, graphic design T-shirts, and polo shirts from Pakistan.

The delegation members showed interest in knowing about the potential of Pakistan's textile industry and its upcoming challenges, according to APTMA.

APTMA Chairman for North Zone Hamid Zaman invited the M&S delegation to open their sourcing offices in Pakistan.

He believed that GSP+ allows access to Pakistani exports to compete with its competitors, such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and opens a window for Pakistani exports to Europe.

Zaman was hopeful that the GSP+ facility would be renewed for Pakistan.

"Pakistan is complying with 27 conventions relating to human rights, environment, labour rights, narcotics control, corruption control, gender rights etc. The country's compliance with six new conventions will further uplift Pakistan's image," he said.

Former APTMA chief Aamir Fayyaz said the textile industry has the potential to increase exports to $50 billion with a set up of more stitching units in the country.

According to Fayyaz, the textile industry is enjoying a competitive edge in terms of labour wages, devaluation of local currency, and a young workforce in the country.
