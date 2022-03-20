What's new

March 20th 2022: Tesla Giga Berlin receives full approval to begin production and delivery of customer cars

Tesla Giga Berlin receives full approval to begin production and delivery of customer cars

Tesla has finally received full approval to begin production and delivery of customer cars at Giga Berlin. The full approval comes after Tesla was able to meet the 400 “conditions and requirements” related to things [...]
Tesla has finally received full approval to begin production and delivery of customer cars at Giga Berlin.

The full approval comes after Tesla was able to meet the 400 “conditions and requirements” related to things like groundwater protection, species protection measures, and more that were part of the environmental approval that was received on March 4, 2022.

News of the approval was shared in an email to employees on Saturday. (via Sawyer Merritt)

With their operating permit now in place, Tesla can move ahead and begin production and delivery of customer cars.

The first deliveries will take place on March 22, when Tesla plans to hold a special grand opening event with local officials and CEO Elon Musk in attendance.

Musk is expected to personally deliver the first 30 made-in-Germany cars to the lucky new owners.

Once those first 30 Model Y Performance SUVs are delivered, Giga Berlin is expected to quickly ramp production.

Crews at the factory have been able to fine-tune their production line processes during the months of delays in receiving the final approvals.


Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg | Tesla

Now hiring: Join us at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg to solve the next generation of engineering, manufacturing and operational challenges.
Join Our First Gigafactory in Europe​

Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg is Tesla’s first manufacturing location in Europe and our most advanced, sustainable and efficient facility yet. Slated for completion this year, it will manufacture hundreds of thousands of Model Y vehicles and millions of battery cells.
 
Giga Berlin is now the 3rd Tesla Production facility increasing its ability to dominate the world in EV sales.

Tesla #1 In World EV Sales In 2021 - CleanTechnica

Tesla wins its 4th title as top selling EV manufacturer. Top Auto Brands in EV Sales High-tide mode Tesla managed to win another monthly Best Seller title in December, and with a record to boot (170,000 registrations). Tesla crossed the 100,000 registrations/month average for a quarter for the...
Tesla #1 In World EV Sales In 2021​

Top-Auto-Brands-World-EV-Sales-January-December-2021-CleanTechnica-Chart.png


 
Tesla officially files application to expand Giga Berlin

Tesla has taken the first step to expand Giga Berlin, officially applying with local authorities to expand the facility on a 247 acre (100 hectare) plot of land directly adjacent to the existing factory. The [...]
Tesla officially files application to expand Giga Berlin​

berlin expansion



Tesla has taken the first step to expand Giga Berlin, officially applying with local authorities to expand the facility on a 247 acre (100 hectare) plot of land directly adjacent to the existing factory.

The application with the municipality of Grünheide was confirmed by Mayor Arne Christiani, who told the German publication RBB24 that the development plan for the land in question would first need to be changed to suit Tesla’s intentions for the property.

“The municipality of Grünheide has received a timely application to initiate a B Plan process in the immediate vicinity of the current 300ha B Plan,” Christiani said (translated from German)
A municipal council committee would need to agree to amend the plan, which stipulates what can be built on the 247 acre property. Mayor Christiani expects this process to begin as soon as June 2, 2022.

“During this process, it will become clear whether all the issues that are relevant in such a B-plan process correspond to the wishes of the community representatives,” he said.
The mayor also expects the majority of the members of the committee to recommend to council to initiate the development plan procedure. However it will take time to complete the entire process, something which Christiani says could take at least one year.

This lines up with the timeline we reported earlier this month that if all goes well, construction on Giga Berlin’s expansion could begin in June 2023.

Giga Berlin is only just a few months old, having officially opened in March 2022. Tesla was hoping to open the factory in mid-2021, but the delay was pushed back by more than half a year due to Tesla making amendments to their plans, but also the slow permit approval process.
 
Berlin-Made Tesla Model Y To Get Mega Casts, Structural Battery Packs

The structural battery pack's introduction to Giga Berlin suggests Tesla will soon start rolling out 4680 battery cells at the plant for use in Model Y EVs.
Berlin-Made Tesla Model Y To Get Mega Casts, Structural Battery Packs​


After starting production of mega casts and structural battery packs for the Model Y built at Gigafactory Texas, Tesla plans to offer the same technologies on vehicles produced in Giga Berlin before the end of this year.


By implementing front and rear mega casts, as well as structural battery packs on the Tesla Model Y made in Germany, the automaker will see production costs decrease as the number of parts and assembly operations will be lower.

Tesla announced the move in its Q3 2022 Shareholder Deck last week.

"At Gigafactory Texas, we have begun production of Model Ys since early this year that use front and rear body castings in conjunction with a structural battery pack. Castings of this size have never been mass-produced before in any industry by anyone except Tesla in our Fremont and Shanghai factories. […] We plan to introduce front castings and structural battery packs at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg before the end of this year."
Tesla uses 6,000-ton Giga Press machines built by Italy's IDRA to produce the massive castings for the Model Y's front underbody and rear underbody.

 
Tesla Is Launching Phase 2 Expansion at Giga Berlin To Reach 1 Million EV Annual Capacity

Tesla is planning for the second development phase at Giga Berlin, aiming to double the annual capacity to 1 million vehicles. The company has initiated ...
Tesla Is Launching Phase 2 Expansion at Giga Berlin To Reach 1 Million EV Annual Capacity​


Tesla is planning for the second development phase at Giga Berlin, aiming to double the annual capacity to 1 million vehicles. The company has initiated public consultations required during the approval procedure.
 

