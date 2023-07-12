What's new

Manipur violence scripted, it can happen in Kerala too: Senior Kerala Bishop

Manipur violence scripted, it can happen in Kerala too: Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil​

Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil of the Diocese of Thamarassery in Kerala has said that the ethnic violence in Manipur is a scripted drama and can happen in the state, too​



Thiruvananthapuram,UPDATED: Jul 8, 2023 18:45 IST
https://web.whatsapp.com/send?text=...ium=socialicons&utm_campaign=shareurltracking
kerala_bishop-sixteen_nine.jpg



Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil of the Diocese of Thamarassery in Kerala. (Screengrab)
By Shibimol KG: Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil of the Diocese of Thamarassery on Saturday said the ethnic violence in Manipur was a "scripted drama" and he feared that it could happen in Kerala, too.
"We have the fear that what’s happening in Manipur today can happen in Kerala tomorrow," he said, adding, “It is a scripted drama to destroy a community. The script was ready months ago."

The bishop urged people to fight the attacks in Manipur together. “If a section managed to demolish more than 200 churches and shrines within 48 hours, imagine how dangerous it is. But the silence of elected governments when they are expected to speak is alarming,” he said.
He was speaking in Kozhikode where he stood in solidarity with Congress MP MK Raghavan, who was observing a one-day hunger strike protesting against the violence in Manipur..
Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil was among the Bishops who were called upon by the BJP in Kerala as part of their 'Sneha yatra' during Easter earlier this year.

